Amazon's Echo devices are some of the best smart speakers out there and have been bringing intuitive functionality into people’s homes since 2014. From the tiny, entry-level Echo Dot to the supersized Echo Show, the audio-only Echo Studio to the classic and upgraded Echo, Amazon has more than a dozen Alexa-enabled smart devices – with an array of features and prices – listening for their wake words and ready to spring into action.

Last year, Amazon gave its product line a fairly significant facelift, but this year’s changes were more minor, except for the addition of the Echo Show 15, a flat-screen smart speaker that’s meant to be mounted on a wall.

While Amazon of course designed and sells its own Echo models – and you can also get Alexa on some apps – they’re available at lots of retailers, and frequently at a discount. There’s no better time than now to find the best Black Friday 2021 deals on Amazon Echos, including these…

Best Black Friday Amazon Echo deals

Image Amazon Echo Show 10

The most comprehensive Alexa smart speaker to date, the Echo Show 10 adds a unique trick: its large screen rotates to follow you around the room. Just like other Echo products, the smart assistant has become more and more useful, with smarter responses to an ever-growing range of inquiries. The big screen is ideal for making the most of what a smart display can do, and videos look great on it.

Image Amazon Echo (4th Generation)

The latest Amazon Echo is bigger than the previous model, but that's because it added extra muscle to its speakers and features, as well as its shape. The new design is a little less decoration-friendly than the old one, but that's made up for by all its new improvements. Overall, the triple-speaker system is good and the smart home integration seamless, even if the shape might take some getting used to. It's the best budget smart speaker under $100.

Image Amazon Echo Studio

The Amazon Echo Studio comes with support for Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio, so it's capable of filling a room and then some with rich, vibrant acoustics. In addition to the superior sound quality, you of course get all the smarts of Amazon Alexa. While a bit on the large side, the best-sounding Amazon Echo out there is rather handsome and quite reasonably priced too.

Image Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation)

Compact, cute and capable, the new Amazon Echo Dot is a very appealing option – especially considering its latest refresh, which upped the audio quality. Black Friday is a great time to buy as the Echo Dot often falls well below its $50 list price.

Top Retailers

Amazon Echo deals

You can always count on Amazon for having the best Black Friday deals on all things tech, especially their own stuff. This year, Amazon kicked off its Black Friday sale almost a month earlier than expected, once again offering great discounts on products like the Echo and Echo Dot. While the savings are excellent, act fast because we don’t know how long stock will hold out.

Best Buy Amazon Echo deals

Best Buy is among the best online retailers for tech products, including smart speakers. So it should have most Amazon Echo models on hand and at a discount for Black Friday. The retailer also currently offers free shipping for these items, as well as an extended holiday return period.

Kohl's Amazon Echo deals

Black Friday deals are in full force at Kohl's, with Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show products on hand at discounted prices this year. Kohl's offers fast and free store pickup and free shipping on orders over $75.

Target Amazon Echo deals

Target might not the most obvious choice for electronics, but it holds its own Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech sales. So, you can expect it will have Amazon Echo products at discounted prices during these sale events.

