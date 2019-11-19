Argos Black Friday deal for runners: get the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music for £75 off

Amazon might have its 'Countdown to Black Friday' event going on, but there are other online shops that worth checking out, too. British retailer Argos is busy dropping prices, too, like this Garmin Forerunner 645 Music deal, cutting the price of this beast of a running watch significantly.

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music in Black at Argos for £274.99, was £349.99, you save £75 – 22%

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is in the top position of our best running watch list, mainly because it has a great price-value combination. The Music version comes with built-in memory for music storage and Garmin Pay features as well.

Head over to our best Black Friday deals page and check out all the best offers the internet has to offer today!

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music in Black | Sale price £274.99 | Was £349.99 | Save £75 (22%) at Argos

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is the perfect balance the mid-range Forerunner 245 and the high-end Forerunner 945. The 45 Music version has enough onboard storage to store up to 500 songs on it as well as being Garmin Pay ready. The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is also swimproof, so triathletes can also use, too! Not to mention, the battery can last up to a week.View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music

The name Garmin needs no introduction to anyone remotely interested in outdoor activities and since the recent acquisition of Fitbit by Google, Garmin seem to be in an even stronger position in the fitness wearable market than it's ever been, providing a range of high-quality products for the discerning fitness enthusiasts.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is the upper-midrange entry to the Forerunner range and the one discounted by Argos is the more capable version with built-in music storage.

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music in Black at Argos for £274.99, was £349.99, you save £75 – 22%

On top of that, it has a bright 1.2" screen (slightly smaller than the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and on par with the Polar Vantage V), integrated GPS, is swimproof, dust resistant and only weighs 42 grams, not something that'll get in the way on your runs.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music also supports smart notifications and has a battery life of up to seven days, something the Apple Watch Series 5 wish it had.

Best running watch: watches and wearables for runners, gym, cycling and workouts

Best cheap Garmin watch deals: from Forerunner to Fenix, find all the cheap Garmin watch deals here

Black Friday deals