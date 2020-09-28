Amazon Prime Day deals start NOW! Get a Blink smart security camera for just £24.99

Though we now know the official Amazon Prime Day date is in mid-October, Amazon is wasting no time, launching great deals for Prime members starting today! Among the first of these are some killer offers on smart security cameras – just in time for a home upgrade before the longer nights really draw in.

We've got around 30% off both the Blink Mini cheap indoor security camera, and the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery wireless outdoor security camera.

• Buy Blink Mini for £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon UK

• Buy Ring Spotlight Cam Battery for £199 now £139 at Amazon UK

The really tempting option is the Blink Mini, which is down to just £24.99. If you're wondering about taking a first step into smart security, it's an ideal first buy, thanks to being easy to set up and use, a slick app, a great small design, and a really useful set of features including motion detection, night vision and cloud or local storage. It rides high in our list of the best cheap security cameras.

The Blink Mini is great for indoor, but if you want to monitor the outside of your home, you'll need something built for the weather, and the dark. The Ring Spotlight Cam Battery is now just £139, and this is a totally wireless outdoor security camera, meaning you just mount it outside, and you don't need to worry about drilling a hole for a cable through your wall, or anything like that.

It's battery powered, it includes infrared night vision for motion detection as well as two big lights for giving you a full view of anything that's happening, there's a built-in siren for scaring off would-be intruders, and it uses cloud storage to make recordings and video available to you anywhere.