A custom YETI is one of the best Father's Day gift ideas. Here's why

Father's Day is just 48 hours away and if you're like me, you probably waited until the last minute to buy a gift. It's not that you don't love him, but finding the right Father's Day gift can be a challenge if he's into a lot of hobbies.

However, this is a gift that any dad will love and is by far my favorite Father's Day gift idea – a custom YETI (opens in new tab).

YETI has a ton of pre-made custom designs to choose from, including some great Father's Day themed YETIs (opens in new tab). The customization options for mugs and tumblers are not limited to just what YETI has available, however, as you can actually load and design your own YETI mug or tumbler with custom logos, text, and even pictures.

You can customize almost any YETI product available, including their mugs, tumblers, and even coolers. So if dad's a fisherman who brings a cooler of beer with him to the lake, he can sport his very own personalized YETI cooler (opens in new tab) packed with his favorite brews.

The YETI Tundra 35 hard cooler (opens in new tab), for example, is a great gift idea that he can load up with his favorite drinks and snacks for the day. It's got plenty of room, a super durable construction and design, and can be customized with dads favorite team (if he's a sports fan).

From a price perspective, YETI's are a bit on the higher end – but for a very good reason. If you've never had the chance to use one, they truly are some of the best mugs for keeping your drink fresh – hot or cold.

Unfortunately, the coolers have preset designs that cover their favorite sports and teams, so the cooler may be the best option if he's a die-hard sports fan.

While it won't arrive before Sunday (YETI only guaranteed delivery before Father's Day if ordered by June 15), it won't take long to arrive after. It's also a great last minute Father's Day gift (opens in new tab) if you're just not sure what to get him.

