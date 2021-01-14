4K monitor deal at Newegg takes over $200 off this LG 32" FreeSync gaming monitor

Head over to Newegg today and save $215 on this LG FreeSync 4K gaming monitor – now on sale for just $555.

Complete with AMD's FreeSync display tech, LG's 32MU59-B 4K gaming monitor offers one of the smoothest playback experiences possible. Enjoy tear-free gameplay and ultra-fluid 4ms response times paired with a 60Hz refresh rate.

LG 32MU59-B 32" 4K FreeSync Gaming Monitor (Matte Black) Now: $555 | Was: $769 | Savings: $214 (28%)

Built for ultra-responsive gaming, LG's 32MU59-B 32" 4K FreeSync gaming monitor is a force to be reckoned with. 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response times, and of course AMD's flagship FreeSync dynamic sync ensure a smooth, tear-free experience.View Deal

LG offers some of the best 4K monitors around and the 32MU59 is no exception to the rule.

For gamers, tear-free gameplay is a must and when your rig can't quite meet the demands you need FreeSync saves the day. Dynamic V-Sync technology matches your monitors refresh rate to ensure inputs are smooth and fluid no matter what your frame rate is.

While the refresh rate is at the standard 60Hz, LG's 4K monitor provides crystal clear images up to 3840x2160 resolutions. VESA compatible and fitted with 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.2, this monitor is built for solid 4K gaming for those who don't need 100+ FPS.



