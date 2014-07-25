The best Chrome extensions and Chromebook apps 2014

Previous Next 20/31

Buffer

Posting on Facebook and Twitter can be a great way to ensure lots of people read your content and see your witty tweets. However there is nothing worse than someone who tweets 15 links in five minutes. Buffer is a great way to spread your posts out, say one an hour, while also letting you plan them out in one go, leaving you with much more free time. Which will inevitably be spent scrolling through your Twitter timeline.

