Weirdest tech and gadgets at CES 2013

Ion Audio Scratch 2 Go

Another CES means another off-the-wall product from the innovators at Ion Audio. This year it's the Scratch 2 Go - a set of tactile, DJ-esque controls that stick (via suction cups) to your iPad's display. Included in the set are two sets of equaliser knobs, a crossbar and two scrubbers, all of which have a point of contact with the display, thus touching the screen for you. Line up the bits with your DJ app of choice and away you go.

Price: $29 (UK Price TBC) | Out: Spring 2013 | Ion Audio