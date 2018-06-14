Top five 2018 World Cup kits ranked: which is the most fashionable nation?

The World Cup starts tonight but in my eyes, and the eyes of many around the world who aren't interested in football, a winner has already been crowned.

One thing that makes makes the beautiful game so universally loved is that it's not just about football. If you don't have a favourite team or player, you can always root for the team with the best kit.

If that sounds like you, the football team you should be supporting this year is Nigeria.

But of course, among the 32 competing teams there are some other cracking kits. These are the five best World Cup 2018 football kits:

1. Nigeria Home

Okay, no surprises here. There's so much hype around Nigeria's 2018 offering that's bound to become a classic.

The unapologetically retro design uses an eccentric mixture of cool green, white and black chevrons. It oozes cool, and was an instant hit with three-million preorders and queues along Oxford Street.

Getting your hands on one could be difficult.

2. Peru Away

We love Peru's jersey for its timeless elegance. Everyone loves a sash, right? Made by Umbro, the traditional kits red and white design stands out, without being gaudy.

As if the kit wasn't elegant enough, the piping and stitching (including the Umbro diamond) are coloured gold to add an extra layer of class and cementing Peru's position among football kit royalty.

3. Japan Home

Of course the nation that gave us visvim, Comme Des, Comme Des Garçons, Yohji Yamamoto, and BAPE has a totally stylish World Cup kit.

The 2018 kit is a celebration of Japanese craftsmanship, with a tasteful print that mimics Sashiko stitching, and an embroidered flag. Adidas has crafted the jersey from Climalite, so it'll wick sweat and help keep the players dry in every condition.

4. French Away

Lose the Nike logo and giant cock and you'd easily mistake this subtle kit for a t-shirt from TopShop. The French really do know what they're doing when it comes to design.

The uncluttered white VaporKnit fabric is punctured by stylish specks of red and blue. The overall result is very attractive.

5. German Home

A stylish homage to their notorious 1990 strip, this monochrome jersey perfectly embodies the no-nonsense spirit of the German team.

Climachill fabric will keep the players super-cool and dry in the most intense heat with breathable and moisture-wicking features.