POLL: What sweet treat should Android O be named after?

Let us know your thoughts!

By

Google I/O starts this evening, a developer conference where we'll be getting lots of juicy new information about its latest mobile OS, including, hopefully, a name for the next iteration. 

You know the drill by now, every new update to Google's mobile OS comes named after a sweet treat.

Here's a run down of the past names:

Android 1.6 - Donut
Android 2.1 - Eclair
Android 2.2 - Froyo
Android 2.3 - Gingerbread
Android 3.0 - Honeycomb
Android 4.0 - Ice Cream Sandwich
Android 4.1 - Jelly Bean
Android 4.4 - KitKat
Android 5.0 - Lollipop
Android 6.0 - Marshmallow

So what do you think Android O should be?

