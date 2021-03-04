Is the GoPro HERO 7 Silver still worth buying?

It's far from the newest and best GoPro around, but is the GoPro HERO 7 Silver still worth a look? In this article we consider what you get for the price, and whether we think it's still worth buying.

While GoPro's latest heavyweight offering, the HERO 9 Black, bests all who try to take its best action camera crown, it also carries a fairly hefty price-tag. Those on a tighter budget might well consider older models, many of which are still relevant and extremely capable.

One model back is the GoPro HERO 8 Black, but this is still fairly pricey. Prior to this, and no longer sold by GoPro but still fairly easy to get your hands on, are the HERO 7 Black and it's more basic sister cam, the HERO 7 Silver. So it's a few models removed from the shiniest and fanciest action cams in the lineup, but is it still worth investing in? Let's take a look…

GOPRO HERO 7 SILVER: DESIGN

Launched in late 2018, the HERO 7 Silver was the mid-range offering sandwiched between the White and Black versions and had a UK RRP of £279.99.

It shares a similar look to the Black version but is slightly smaller and lighter than its fancier stablemate. While the HERO 7 Black has a front-facing status screen which displays the current shooting mode and other useful information, the HERO 7 Silver makes do with an LED which lights up when the camera is recording content.

Just like every GoPro iteration (and most other cameras on the market) until the frameless HERO 8 Black arrived, the HERO 7 Silver needs to be fitted inside a frame (aka housing) in order to attach it to mounts or to use other accessories.

Unlike the HERO 7 Black, the Silver's built-in battery is non-removeable. Fortunately, it's able to shoot 1.5 to 2 hours of footage per charge when new, but it's charge holding capacity will of course degrade over time and the battery cannot be replaced.

GOPRO HERO 7 SILVER: FEATURES

Sporting less software features than the HERO 7 Black, the Silver version has a simpler version of the GoPro OS. And while the camera is slightly slower to respond to your instructions via the touchscreen than the Black equivalent, there are less complex options and configurations, which could be of benefit to first time action cam users – particularly the young and old.

Unlike the HERO 7 Black and subsequent GoPros, the HERO 7 Silver does not come with HyperSmooth stabilisation software. That said, it still has a video stabilisation option which does a decent job of smoothing out shaky footage, it's just not as effective as HyperSmooth.

GOPRO HERO 7 SILVER: VIDEO AND STILLS

Video and photo resolutions may have moved on quite a bit since the HERO 7 Silver's launch, but when compared to modern budget cameras, the HERO 7 Silver's 4K resolution at 30FPS is still a match for most of them. If you want 60FPS though, the HERO 7 Silver can deliver excellent results at 1440P.

The same can't be said on the stills front though, while the HERO 7 Silver offers 10MP photos, most modern price rivals can take photos with 20MP and many offer a wider range of digital lenses than the HERO 7 Silver's selection.

GOPRO HERO 7 SILVER: SPECS

Weight: 94.4g

94.4g Dimensions: 60.2W x 40.5H x 20.8D (mm)

60.2W x 40.5H x 20.8D (mm) Video: 4K30, 1140P60

4K30, 1140P60 Photo: 10MP

10MP Exposure control: Yes

Yes Raw photo capture: No

No Stabilisation: Yes

Yes Time Lapse: 0.5 second intervals

0.5 second intervals Burst: 15 FPS

15 FPS Protune: No

No Touchscreen: 1.95-inch LCD

1.95-inch LCD Voice Control: Yes

Yes GPS: Yes

Yes Microphones: Two

Two Battery: Built-in 1220mAH lithium-ion

Built-in 1220mAH lithium-ion Waterproof: To 10m (33ft) without a case

To 10m (33ft) without a case Storage: Micro SD

GOPRO HERO 7 SILVER: VERDICT

Despite its comparatively low still image resolution and non-replaceable battery, if you're mostly going to be shooting video, the GoPro HERO 7 Silver is worth considering if you can find it at a bargain price. With many more advanced features, plus a much wider range of superior video resolutions and frame rates, the HERO 7 Black is a far better option that's well worth stretching your budget for.