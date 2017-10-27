How to secure your home network with a VPN

Connected devices are quickly taking off and the smart home of the future feels as if it’s just around the corner with wireless security cameras letting us check in on our living room and smart speakers answering our questions.

As our homes become more connected though, protecting them from external threats becomes even more important.

By using a VPN to connect to the Internet, you can secure all of the devices on your home network while protecting your privacy online at the same time.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity.

Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are the best deals we found for protecting our home networks from outside threats:

1. ExpressVPN - Just $99.95 for 15 months

ExpressVPN has over 1,000 servers across 136 locations with support for up to three simultaneous connections. This VPN also offers an impressive selection of quality apps with native clients for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android and even BlackBerry. ExpressVPN also includes full P2P support and a kill switch in case the service goes down.

2. IPVanish - From $62.28 a year

This VPN keeps no logs on its customers to give you total privacy online. IPVanish has 700 servers across 60+ locations with more than 40,000 shared IPs available as well as support for unlimited P2P traffic and up to five simultaneous devices. The company is also running a promotion where new users can get 57% Off when they sign up.

3. Windscribe - 1 year for only $45

Windscribe provides users that sign up for its commercial plan unlimited connections so that everyone in even a large household can take advantage of the service. This VPN has servers in more than 40 locations worldwide and offers native Windows, Mac and iOS clients. Windscribe is also giving new customers 50% off its regular and yearly price.