“Smart homes are on track to become the new standard” – brand new data shows why smart home tech will be essential by 2030

It’s no secret that smart home tech is the way forward for many people, offering an easy way to simplify and automate everyday life. That said, we’re still very much at a stage where homeowners can choose whether they want to embrace connected living or not. However, according to new research from Redrow, that choice may not be around for much longer, and I think it's something we should pay particular attention to.

Smart home technology could soon become the standard as Redrow’s research found that 62% of homeowners expect smart home tech to be a must-have by 2030, pointing to a clear shift in how people view technology in the home.

The premium homebuilder surveyed 1,000 homeowners which revealed nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents said smart technology will be essential specifically in new-build homes, whilst another 19% believe core systems – such as smart heating controls and energy management – will eventually become standard across all properties..

(Image credit: Ecobee)

The research has revealed a number of reasons driving the growing demand. Energy efficiency and cost savings top the list, cited by 38% of homeowners, followed closely by convenience (36%) and improved security and safety (32%). Features like remote monitoring, entertainment and lifestyle benefits also play a role, showing that homeowners are increasingly drawn to tech that genuinely improves how their homes function.

This shift is also reflected in online search trends, which show a strong appetite for practical, problem-solving devices. The best smart dehumidifiers are currently the most searched-for smart home product, clocking up more than 2.1 million searches in the past year alone. The best robot vacuums and air purifiers also rank highly, highlighting a focus on comfort, cleanliness and everyday convenience.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow, says homeowners are becoming more selective about the technology they bring into their homes. “Homeowners are looking for technology that actively makes life easier, safer and more energy efficient,” she explains, noting that energy-monitoring devices are leading the way more than anything.

If you want to see where smart home tech is heading next, take a look at our CES roundups from last week, including the five robot vacuum cleaners showing where smart cleaning is headed in 2026, as well as the five best robot lawn mowers putting the spotlight on smart gardening.