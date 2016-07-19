How smart tech will help you quit smoking, play tennis better, detect urine in your pool and wake you with the smell of baguettes

Previous Next 1/9

Bonjour le smart tech!

Earlier this year, T3 travelled to Paris to sample the latest things to join the Internet Of Things at Connected Conference 2016.

The French are certainly keeping the smart tech innovation fires burning, with a plethora of typically idiosyncratic gadgets that have a certain je ne sais quoi.

Areas covered by these smart gadgets include such French obsessions as smoking, tennis, swimming pool cleanliness and the great smell of freshly-baked baguettes. There's also a great app and accessory for budding DJs keen to play the latest waxings from Daft Punk, Phoenix and, I dunno, Jean-Michel Jarre or whatever.

These devices are all either here now or coming soon, and even post-Brexit, Brits will be allowed to purchase them, albeit probably at something of a mark-up.

Possibly coming next: British IoT products for the weather, tea-making and having fights in metropolitan shopping areas on a Friday night.

