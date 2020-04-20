Best vibrators 2020: looking for good vibrations?

Anyone in search of adding a little frisson to solo play or sex with their partner should turn their attention to the wonderful world of vibrators. Not sure where to begin? Welcome to our guide to the best vibrators.
While we’re all looking for more home-based activities to keep us entertained throughout lockdown, a vibrator could tick the box for those who are in need of a buzz. Variety takes the lead in this market and there are a myriad vibrators, ranging from small bullets to stimulate the clitoris, to G-spot massagers, to rabbits with multiple prongs that aim to do all of it at once.
Anal play is not forgotten here either – there are vibrators designed to hit the prostate gland (P-spot), and vibrators aimed solely at the male market too. With so many options to choose from, our round-up of the best vibrators is here to help you find the right one for you.
Finding the best vibrator for you
When it comes to material, modern vibrators are usually made from glass, metal or silicone, and many are designed with different textures such as nobbles or ridges to increase stimulation. Most vibes offer a choice of speeds and pulsating patterns.
Classic vibrators are still popular, and these include the world-famous Rabbit vibrator, so called because of the dual, bunny-ear shaped clitoral stimulators that sit at the top of the vibe.
Bullet vibrators are another best-seller. This type of clitoral vibrator appeals to beginner sex toy users because its small, easy to use (no fiddly controls), and is teeny enough to be stashed discreetly in your wash bag or undies drawer when not in use.
More recent additions to the good vibes club include clitoral suction vibrators, which aim to replicate the sensation of oral sex. You'll definitely come across one of these beauties in our best vibrators list below, along with some other tantalising options.
Read on for our pick of the best vibrators to buy now...
The best vibrators to buy now
1. Lelo Soraya 2
All hail the queen of vibrators
Specifications
Reasons to buy
LELO has a reputation for producing luxury sex toys and the Soraya 2 is elegantly shaped and made from extra-soft silicone. This dual-stimulating vibrator aims to reach the holy grail of both clitoral and G-spot orgasms.
A refined version of the already-popular Soraya, ultra-sound technology was used when designing the main body of the Soraya 2 to build an accurate picture of the anatomy and position of the G-spot. The result is a broader and thicker sculpted tip.
The fully flexible external tip is designed for precise clitoral stimulation and we found the shape both ergonomically and aesthetically pleasing. The Soraya 2 is a great upgrade for women who are already fans of LELO’s original Soraya.
2. Je Joue Mimi Vibe
The best vibrator for beginners
Specifications
Reasons to buy
For those just starting out with sex toys, Je Joue’s Mimi is a good introduction as it can be used to gently stimulate any area of the body.
This hand-held, pebble-shaped sex toy has a choice of five speeds and seven pulsating patterns. The velvety soft texture and ergonomic design make Mimi incredibly easy to hold and is best used by directing the tip to stimulate the clitoris or the perineum or nipples, or as an all-over body massage aid.
Mimi is for external use only and has been designed with a motor that’s set to a low frequency, which produces distinctive rumbling vibrations. A good toy to ease your way into sex-toy play.
3. Smile Makers: The Tennis Coach
Style meets function in this fun, arty design
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Beauty Bay makes a range of sex toys, which stand out thanks to their fun, arty designs. This sunny yellow vibrator is a great option for those who are just getting started with vibrators. This round-headed vibrator is designed to focus vibrations on the G-spot, and features four speeds and two pulsation modes. It's also waterproof, quiet (under 40dB) and easy to clean. If you want to try something a bit different, you might also want to check out Beauty Bay's Frenchman and Fireman vibrators, which have different shapes to mix up your experience.
4. Fun Factory Manta
The best vibrator for men
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Male sex toys often features oversized devices that can look intimidating, but not this one. The Fun Factory Manta is a sleek and discreet vibrating penis stroker that's easy to hold and feels so good in use.
Manta can be used as a couples toy too, so you could hold it against your partner during masturbation or sex, depending on the position you're in. The ‘wings’ fit around the penis and vibrate to increase sensations for both parties, during sex, foreplay or oral sex.
For masturbation, the Manta can be used as a vibrator resting on the most sensitive areas, or for stroking. Je Joue say this ergonomic shape is what sets its male vibrator apart from any other. The Manta sports ridges on the inside of the wings for lube, so it'll never feel dry or dragging against your delicate skin.
5. Hitachi Magic Wand Original
The best vibrator for non-penetrative pleasure
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Hitachi first launched the vibrating Magic Wand in 1968 as a body massager. Famously, it sold out after featuring in an episode of Sex and the City way back in 2002, and it's just as popular now.
The Magic Wand Original is known for two things: the intense vibrations it produces, due to its powerful motor, and reliability – you even get a 12-month warranty! Not a common option with sex toys.
It certainly feels both solid and powerful, and we found that because the vibrations are incredibly strong, it works as an all-over body massager too. Pardon us for stating the obvious here, but the Magic Wand Original is for body and clitoral stimulation only, not penetration. Got it?
6. Lelo Sona 2 Cruise
The best vibrator for simulating oral sex
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Suction vibrators are relatively new to the sex-toy market and, surprise surprise, have proved popular with women who enjoy oral sex. The sensations they produce can be intense at first.
Rather than using a vacuum, Swedish sex-toy giant Lelo has developed what something called SenSonic technology. The silicone, says Lelo, 'has been engineered to absorb sonic waves and transmit them back to the clitoris'. The result? A powerful sucking action.
The ‘Cruise’ element on the Lelo Sona 2 is its ability to increase the power when the device is pushed against the body to give the user ultimate control. And with 12 modes, there are plenty of options to try.
7. We-Vibe Chorus Vibrator
The best vibrator for couples
Specifications
Reasons to buy
“Great sex is all about intuition,” says We-Vibe. The couple behind the brand also reckon that its couples vibrator, the Chorus, is their most intuitive sex toy yet. The vibrator is designed to be worn during sex, and the shape of it can be adjusted to fit.
While one end of the vibrator sits above the penis during penetration to stimulate the g-spot, the other end simultaneously vibrates the clitoris. The Chorus comes with a squeeze remote, so the tighter you squeeze the more intense the vibrations become.
This responsive little vibrator can also be operated remotely via the We-Connect app, so couples can still play together even when they're not in the same room, making it ace for long-distance relationships.
8. Rocks Off Rude Boy Intense
Pay your prostate some love with this p-spot vibrator
Specifications
Reasons to buy
The Rocks Off Rude Boy Intense is an anal vibrator designed to stimulate the prostate, which is precisely where you can find the male g-spot or p-spot, as it’s better known.
The head of this men's vibrator is shaped for easy, comfortable insertion in the anus, while the girth of the toy will simultaneously stimulate the perineum. It’s also fully waterproof, so you can use it in the shower or bath.
This rechargeable vibrator for men has 10 different settings so that you can control the intensity of stimulation, which is essential for those of you who are new to prostate massage. Don't forget to use plenty of lube with your anal toys.
9. Fun Factory Cobra Libre II
Get ahead with this toy designed for targeted pleasure
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This hand-held, male-specific toy is designed to envelop the head of the penis to stimulate the sensations of oral sex. Once inserted, it’s a snug fit so when you’ve chosen the vibration settings (from 11 different patterns), the Cobra Libre will engulf and pulse to emulate a massaging sensation.
The sleeve is soft and flexible and the three buttons on the top of the device dictate the variety of patterns making it easy to use and control. While the majority of action happens at the tip of the penis, the lip of the toy also vibrates.
This Cobra Libre is meant to be held in a static position and is not designed for thrusting, so if you like the sensation of handing over control it’s a good toy for you. It’s also waterproof so it can be used in the bath or shower.
10. Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet
Perfect aim from this teeny tiny bullet
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful results are what American sexual wellness expert Tracey Cox says this small, slim bullet vibrator is designed to produce.
Vibrating bullets are largely aimed at women to achieve a clitoral orgasm but they can also be used by men to stimulate the perineum and the base of the penis. Unlike some other bullet designs, the Supersex can also be inserted up to 2.5 inches.
While many bullets have a choice of settings, the Supersex has just one, rather focuses all of its attention on strength and with its rigid, hard plastic case, it produces powerful vibrations.
Its popularity is also due to its appearance, which at 3.5 inches is frankly petite. It comes in a choice of three colours – silver, pink and black – and could easily be mistaken for make-up – a big advantage if you’re concerned about an embarrassing reveal.
11. Rocks Off Ass Berry Raspberry Butt Plug
Anal play with a fruity flavour
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Those who are just beginning their adventures in anal play should cast their aspirations towards this berry-shaped, textured butt plug. With an insertable length of 2.5 inches and a circumference of 4.25 inches it’s a good size for beginners, while the option to use it as a vibrating plug sets it apart from static beginner toys, so those who already have a little experience will find it a good ‘next step’ too.
The berry-like textured shape adds to the intensity of the sensation and if you don’t want to use it as a vibrator, the seven-function RO-80mm bullet can be easily removed from the base. While the tip is tapered for easy insertion, the base is flared to prevent any awkward trips to A&E for removal!
