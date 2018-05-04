Star Wars Day: 10 best Star Wars video games 2018

Here you'll find the greatest titles to ever grace PC or consoles with a lightsaber, podracer or padawan hair braid in tow. And, best of all, many of these games are available on PC right now so you'll only be a few clicks away from reliving (or enjoying for the first time) the most thrilling Star Wars adventures outside of the silver screen...

Rogue Squadron (N64/PC)

While Battlefront 2’s Starfighter Assault manages to recapture the dogfighting magic the first game only hinted at, it’s been years since we’ve had a full-fat game centred around the joys of piloting an X-Wing. Released in 1998 and designed for the plucky Nintendo 64, Rogue Squadron recreated such epic moments as the walker assault on Hoth and the Death Star trench run in glorious ’90s-era 3D.

Marking one of LucasArts’ greatest triumphs with the Star Wars licence, Rogue Squadron inherited the dogfighting legacy of the X-Wing series that came before it and brought the aerial shooter to consoles with a bang. Almost two decades on it remains a true classic.

The Old Republic (PC)

After the eventual demise of the once great Star Wars Galaxies, the gaming world was crying out for a proper MMO to take its place. Following the huge success of the Knights Of The Old Republic series, Canadian developer Bioware expanded the ancient era like never before and created one of the most exciting (and now free-to-play) games ever made.

What makes so good? Having redefined the modern action-RPG blueprint with its sprawling Mass Effect series, Bioware introduced fully-voiced dialogue trees, squad-based gameplay and some of the best cinematics you’ve ever seen (check some of the best out below).

Battlefront (PS4)

While its sequel may have shot itself in the foot with its loot boxes, the original Battlefront remains one of the most authentic Star Wars experiences outside of the films themselves. With Battlefield and Mirror’s Edge studio DICE on coding duty, the revived multiplayer shooter recreated Hoth, Tatooine and Endor like never before.

With intense starfighter duels, 40-player battles in the form of Galactic Conquest (with added AT-ATs) and plenty of iconic Star Wars characters to play the return of Battlefront gave us the next thing to actually visiting the galaxy, far, far away. And not a loot box in sight.

Knights Of The Old Republic (PC/Xbox/Mac)

Years before it created its own grand sci-fi opera in the form of the Mass Effect saga - and even longer before it tried its hand at a Star Wars MMO - Edmonton-based studio Bioware was cutting its RPG teeth on what would become the most beloved Star Wars game of all time. With turn-based battles and a story that spanned the entire galaxy, KOTOR has become an everlasting synonym for interactive Star Wars excellence.

Combined with the excellent sequel that followed, the KOTOR games helped define not only the formula that would inform everything from Mass Effect to Dragon Age, but also action-RPGs as a whole. It’s ability to marry consequence based dialogue, squad-based combat and a rich and rewarding story have kept in a cherished state every since.

The Force Unleashed (PS3/X360/Wii)

It may boast the whiniest hero to pick up a lightsaber since teenage Anakin Skywalker, but few Star Wars games can hold a torch to the destructive freedom of The Force Unleashed. With a cinematic feel on tap, you can finally use the Force to become a god-like being - whether that be choking stormtroopers to death or ripping Star Destroyers in half with your bare hands.

Sure, it managed to mess with Star Wars canon with such wanton abandon it became notoriously hated among SW purists, but those of us that wanted to channel every conceivable Force power into the same skillset with TWO lightsabers there this was a Force-based playground like no other.

Republic Commando (PC/Xbox)

With so many games opting to empower you as a Force-wielding Jedi or Sith, finally stepping into the boots of a lowly soldier felt like a breath of fresh air. Much like what ODST was to Halo 3, Republic Commando made every enemy tough as nails and forced you to earn every kill as part of an elite squad of clone troopers.

It’s squad-based mechanics made full use of each member of Delta Squad’s abilities, with the ability to command your clone bros to snipe, heal and more adding a depth you wouldn’t expect from a corridor shooter. It’s campaign may have been criminally short, but it’s still earned itself a place in Star Wars gaming legend.

Bounty Hunter (PS2/Gamecube/PS3/PS4)

Sure, Jango isn't quite the icon that Boba is, but Papa Fett was still cool enough to bag his own game - and boy, was it a doozy. With Temuera Morrison (Jango Fett) and Leeanna Walsman (Zam Wesell) reprising their roles, Bounty Hunter took that foundation of authenticity and added in a functional jetpack, twin pistols and the power to hunt down bounties dead or alive.

While it arrived in an era where the market was saturated with Star Wars games, Bounty Hunter offered mechanics that other Jedi-obsessed titles lacked. Being able to explore open ended levels, scanning NPCs to check their bounties and hunting them down with rockets, a flamethrower and more made this an underrated diamond in the rough.

X-Wing Vs TIE Fighter (PC)

The third entry in the X-Wing/TIE Fighter did more than just spool up the technical clout (including high-res graphics, joystick support and a CD audio soundtrack) - it gave Star Wars fans the world over the most authentic dogfighting sim money could buy in 1997. And while it did sport a retroactively designed campaign, it was built from the ground up for multiplayer shenanigans.

Its simple polygons and simplistic HUD might look a little retro to modern eyes, but even after two decades XvT remains a huge step forward for both Star Wars games and dogfighting games in 3D. Rogue Squadron and the rebooted Battlefront series all owe a debt to this game’s innovation.

Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2 (PC)

The first Dark Forces game holds a special place in many a fan's heart (mainly because it was a corridor shooter with Star Wars motifs), but the Jedi Knight sequel blew it out of the water with some of the most memorable (and corny) FMV sequences ever, the introduction of Force powers and a new Light/Dark progression system that built the story around the good or bad nature of your actions.

It’s hero may have been retconned out of existence (we still love you, Kyle Katarn), but nothing beat building a story that changed depending on your narrative choices. Add in an entertaining yet buggy multiplayer offering and you’ve got one of Star Wars’ most beloved non-canon games.

Racer Revenge (PS2/PS3/PS4)

A racing game in a top ten Star Wars videogame list? Yes! Racer Revenge (the sequel to Star Wars Racer on the N64) took the best thing about The Phantom Menace (no, not the credits - the podracing) and added in the extra graphical and processing clout of the PS2. Like any good F-Zero tribute, Racer Revenge is so fast it'll melt your eyes right out of your skull.

Tweaking the unwieldy controls of the original, upping the number of locales and racetracks, a great emphasis on destroying other pods (for more credits, naturally) and, of course, the ability to play as Sebulba and the world’s greatest sounding podracer.