Beko, Bosch, Miele and AEG bring you the finest kitchen and home gadgets coming in 2020

Well, IFA 2019 – the way that Germans have fun – has been and gone, and gave some great insights in to the best kitchen and home gadgets that you can look out for not on Black Friday 2019, but the following year.

I have only just found my way out of the Berlin Expo Centre's notoriously incomprehensible maze of corridors, stairwells, aircraft hangar-sized exhibition spaces and lengthy expanses of outdoor space that lead absolutely nowhere. That's okay though, as it was fit to burst with new kitchen and home tech, from blenders, and coffee machines to Miele's first cordless vacuum cleaner.

Plenty of large appliances were on show as well, with ovens and plenty of hobs present, correct and packed with features.

Perhaps the highlight of the show was the Samsung AirDresser. This is a sort of small wardrobe that wobbles your clothes on hangers while gently refreshing them with steam. They've had this sort of thing for years in Asia and certain European countries, but finally Samsung deems that the UK is ready for it. Having spent several days traipsing around IFA it’s all to easy to see the appeal of refreshed, ready-to-go shirts, jackets and trousers without the need for a washing machine.

Anyway, here's T3's pick of the best white goods, small appliances, cooking devies and general home and kitchen gizmos that YOU will be buying very soon…

The best new homewares 2019-20

Miele TriFlex

We like Miele's TriFlex so much, we gave it this handsome award, in purest cardboard and resin (Image credit: Future)

Even Dyson isn't as adept at selling large quantities of home wares at high prices as Miele. Yet the German über-brand has remained aloof from the scrum of cordless vacuum cleaners built to take on the UK's Dyson… Until now.

The TriFlex costs up to £699 but justifies that with a modular design which, as the name suggests, gives three modes of operation. You can place the motor and battery up top near the handle, Dyson-style. However, you can also move it to around the mid-point of the machine, so the weight balance feels more like a traditional upright. You can also remove its extension tube and use it as a purely handheld device, for spillage scuppering.

It's got hot-swappable batteries, so you can vacuum for longer. Well, you can if you shell out for additional batteries. Cordless vacuum cleaners are well established now, but Miele is ready to take on Dyson, Shark, Bosch et al with this beaut.

Samsung AirDresser

Samsung also scooped a T3 IFA gong for this futuristic clothes-refreshing closet (Image credit: Samsung)

If you’ve ever been to somewhere like Korea then you’ll have probably seen something like Samsung’s AirDresser. Hugely popular over there, Samsung has now launched the AirDresser over here and while it looks like a simply but stylish wardrobe the interior is where the magic happens.

Hang your tired clothes inside and it’ll revitalise them by circulating air around them while removing dust, dirt and smells too, leaving them fresh for the morning. There’s a Jet Steam feature too, which is mighty handy if you’re not into ironing. And who the hell is into ironing?

Bosch Cookit

(Image credit: Bosch)

We would have given this one of our stylish yet practical trophies as well but… Alas, there is quite a strong chance that Cookit, like the Grundig Amazon Fire OLED TV, will never be available outside Germany and Austria. A Bosch spokesman suggested it was 'not impossible', though.

Fans of the Thermomix TM6 will note a certain familiarity to Cookit's appearance, and sure enough, it's the German brand's foray into high-end, all-in-one food processor/cooking devices. Think an Instant Pot, but with a blender, masher, grater and stirrer in it.

Bosch had a tremendous line-up at IFA, with our favourite being their latest dishwashers. We don't know for sure how good they are at cleaning dishes – probably very good, given the brand's track record. What we do now know is they they close with an incredibly satisfying, seemingly magnetically-assisted clunk. Like a sports car, it is.

Beko HarvestFresh

(Image credit: Beko)

Fancy fresher fruit and vegetables? Beko unveiled its new HarvestFresh technology, which aims to let you enjoy them for longer. The system works by having green, blue and red LEDs inside the fridge that emulate the 24-hour sun cycle and the effects of natural sunlight.

The result of this is that vitamin A and C levels remain present for longer, thereby allowing you to get the best from your favourite fuit and veg. Combined with EverFresh+ temperature management the new range of fridges and freezers deliver the usual Beko value, but with an added edge.

Siemens StudioLine oven

(Image credit: Siemens)

The Siemens booth had lots of new appliances on offer, and one of the funkiest had to be its new oven range that benefits from voice control. The idea is hugely practical if you’ve got your hands covered in food ingredients after prepping a meal, or no digits available to lift the door down.

It’s just one aspect of the Siemens Connected Kitchen concept and should be available, starting with Germany, in the Spring of 2020.

Jura ENA 8 Signature Line

(Image credit: Jura)

Quality coffee machine maker Jura has several new models out, but perhaps the top of the pile is the ENA 8 Signature Line. This is a premium machine that produces quality freshly ground coffee.

It’s a one-cup design, with a reasonably compact footprint, while the styling is as delicious as the coffee it produces, complimented by a cool cylindrical water tank. And, while the machine does ground coffee perfectly, the appliance also offers simple operation, with ten one-touch button settings for favourite blends.

There’s fine foam milk on tap too, plus a 2.8-inch TFT display that helps you through the menu options.

Beko Vacuum Blender

(Image credit: Beko)

Beko also had its revised vacuum Blender on show. The great thing about this appliance is that it allows you to blend fruit and vegetables in its airtight jug so all the air is removed. That way you get juices and smoothies at their best, which can then be stored in the fridge until the next morning.

It’s mighty handy for whisking up a smoothie or two the night before if you're usually pushed for time in the mornings.

Bosch VitaMaxx Vacuum Blender

(Image credit: Bosch)

Similarly, Bosch has its 1000 watt VitaMaxx Vacuum Blender ready to reduce your preferred fruit and veg to pulp as required that comes armed with a formidable 6-bladed stainless steel knife.

This also promises to keep your smoothies fresher for longer by reducing oxidation. Bosch has joined up the dots nicely too by providing the blender with its own (available separately) vacuum storage boxes and a ToGoBottle, which can also have the air removed from it using a vacuum hose.

Beko Combi Steam oven

(Image credit: Beko)

Beko also showcased its new Combi Steam Oven range, which comes in a number of model variants including a cheaper edition that aims to allow people on tight budgets to enjoy super tasty steamed food. What you get here is a steam and conventional oven combination that lets food retain its juiciness.

There are presets if you just want to let the oven get on with it. Meanwhile, its prowess for making bread that’s crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside managed to get everyone who saw it salivating.

AEG 9000 SensePro

(Image credit: AEG)

There’s a revised edition of the AEG SensePro Hob coming – the one with the wireless probe. This thermometer is both wireless and never needs charging, yet it lets you get your food cooked to perfection by viewing the temperature, or even taking over cooking duties from you.

AEG also had its connected 9000 CookView oven that does a similarly grand job of helping you cook your food while you get on with more important things, such as quaffing sherry and entertaining guests. Just so you know how things are going you can keep tabs on what’s inside the oven using AEG’s CookView camera, which delivers up-to-the-minute images of your much-loved soufflés, live and direct to your smartphone.

Samsung POWERstick Jet

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s POWERstick Jet is yet another new rival for Dyson – and also Miele now the German brand has entered the cordless arena at last. It boasts a digital inverter motor that works in tandem with a Jet Cyclone System and delivers up to 200 watts of suction power.

Samsung also boasts that the appliance has a best-in-class 5-layer HEPA filtration system that manages to rid your rooms of 99.999% of dust particles and allergens. We’ve yet to try it, but that’s an impressive claim.

(Image credit: Bosch)

Bosch Serie 6 Unlimited Vacuum Cleaner

Did we say Dyson and /or Miele TriFlex rivals? Why, here's the new Serie 6 Unlimited Vacuum Cleaner from Bosch, which is more of a Dyson V8 rival than a V11 competitor. That's because it's cheaper, lighter and more compact than earlier Bosch efforts, weighs a paltry 2.3 kilos and comes with a couple of batteries for unlimited vacuuming. Said batteries also work with over 20 other Bosch devices.

A DigitalSpin motor and AllFloor Power Brush combination means the handheld gadget is great at sucking up dirt in all corners of your home and especially well adapted for cleaning up spills, hard floors, and regular maintenance of carpetry.

Ninja Cold & Hot Blender

(Image credit: Ninja)

The blender arms race shows no signs of a ceasefire and Ninja's latest salvo is this Cold & Hot Blender. You can probably work out what its USP is.

The ever-innovative Shark/Ninja company had a solid collection of products on offer. The Ninja range is being boosted with no less than four new models, the Ninaj Foodi Grill, the Digital Air Fry Oven and new, Deluxe Pressure Cooker

They were also showcasing a new Shark vacuum that boasts a revolutionary head. Its design, said a company spokesman, will eradicate any build up of hair on the roller and blades. If it works as well as they say then this could be a real hit with pet owners, hippies and anyone else for whom hair is a blight.

Bosch Silence Edition washing machines

(Image credit: Bosch)

Bosch has a new (conceptual at this point actually) line of appliances that aim to reduce operational noise, and the company has done a pretty good job at shaving off unwanted decibels from the worst offenders.

Lookout for the super-silent Series 8 washing machine, with its 44 decibel operating level, but there are others that aim to take aural irritation out of the household chores equation, including fridges, dishwashers and dryers.

The Bosch SuperSilence Series 6 fridge, for example, clocks in with just 36dB of operational noise, while the Series 6 Dishwasher sports 38dB.