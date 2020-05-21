Best exfoliators for men 2020: face scrubs and acid exfoliators to clear your skin

Exfoliating your skin shouldn’t be like resurfacing a road. Gone are the days of scrubbing your skin with harsh abrasive scrubs that leave your skin red raw.

There are two types of exfoliator you can be using on your skin. A face scrub to actively lift surface dirt or liquid acid exfoliators. There are two types of acid exfoliators, AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) and BHA (Beta Hydroxy Acid) and both act as a chemical exfoliant to encourage natural cell turnover.

Acid doesn’t usually carry many positive connotations, but it is the buzzword in skincare at the moment and a global phenomenon.

Acid exfoliators result in a natural exfoliation, compared to the manual one you achieve from a face scrub.

Depending on the product you are using, we recommend exfoliating 2-3 times a week. If you’re in a built-up, polluted area you’ll need to be more persistent.

Conscientious exfoliation results in a smoother and healthier complexion. However, the aftercare is just as important to ensure your efforts are effective. Dr Ross Perry, GP and Medical Director of CosmedicsUK says:

“After exfoliating, new skin cells are exposed. The skin will be at its optimum for receiving nutrients and hydration and will readily absorb products that are applied. For best results, choose a suitable serum and moisturiser, applying very quickly to soothe and hydrate the skin.”

The best face scrubs:

Since microbeads were outlawed and the world has come together to #PassOnPlastic there has been a stringent cull on micro beads in the cosmetics industry, and rightly so.

However, brands who created their face scrubs laden with plastic microbeads had to go back to the laboratory to reformulate. We’ve rounded up the best scrubs whose standards haven’t fallen by the wayside when it comes to a plastic-free formulation.

1. Acqua di Parma Collezione Barbiere Facial Cleansing Scrub A gentle exfoliating scrub with a lovely scent Reasons to buy + Lovely scent + Gentle on skin Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t lather Today's Best Deals $71.41 View at Amazon

Acqua di Parma’s face scrub is one for more delicate, rosacea-prone skin as it has enough texture to lift dead skin cells and daily grime effectively, without tearing layers away from your epidermis. It smells nice, looks nice and feels nice with it’s gel-like texture, but if you’re after satisfying froth you’ll have to look elsewhere.

2. Kiehl’s Rare Earth daily scrub Great for removing the dirt and pollutants of daily city life Reasons to buy + Gentle on skin + Good results + Mattefying clay Reasons to avoid - Very thin texture Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Kiehl’s Rare Earth scrub has a soft clay texture with a satisfying lather and the addition of oat kernels for exfoliating. The kernels in this exfoliator are gentle enough to use daily, if you’re a city dweller then using this before bed is a must to slough away the dirt and pollutants of daily city life. This Rare Earth scrub smells and feels nice and the oil-busting white clay works to mattify an oily complexion. Target the t-zone if you’re prone to blackheads.

3. Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Clay Thick and gritty scrub, great for bearded men Reasons to buy + Great price + Versatile product Reasons to avoid - Can be drying if overused Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You get more bang for your buck with this 3-in-1 and it certainly delivers good results. Gentle enough to be used everyday with a fine grit to softly polish skin, leaving it clean and soft after the first use. The texture is thicker and slightly grittier than the Kiehl’s, making it a good option for bearded men.

Leave the clay product on for 5 minutes once a week to help combat oily skin.

4. T-Zone Charcoal & Bamboo Deep Cleansing Face Scrub A great exfoliating facial scrub with active charcoal Reasons to buy + Active charcoal works to lift impurities + Great value for money Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t lather up very much Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The scrub reminiscent of your acne-ridden teens. T-Zone’s face scrub was a pleasant surprise, gentle on the skin but with enough texture to really buff your skin to brightness. The charcoal works to draw out impurities, making this a great option for blemish-prone skin.

Acid exfoliators

If you know, you know. Acid exfoliators are a testament to the advances of skincare. Kinder on the skin than a scrub with a multitude of benefits such as exfoliation and cell reproduction. With the right products you’ll notice a reduction in acne scars, refined pores and a vanished lacklustre complexion.

There are two types of acids ; AHAs and BHAs. AHAs are more exfoliating and stimulate collagen production- keep an eye out for glycolic acid. BHAs are best for oily skin and blackheads and the key ingredient to keep an eye out for is salicylic acid, you’ll often find BHAs in acne products as they are best for tackling bacteria on the skin.

Word to the wise: both increase photosensitivity so be sure to slap on the suncream or use a moisturiser with a minimum of SPF20 during the day.

1. The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution Amazing results and excellent value Reasons to buy + Excellent value for money + Effective results Reasons to avoid - More time consuming - Not for sensitive skin Today's Best Deals $15.99 View at Amazon 808 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Try to remain calm when applying this 30% AHA peel into your skin. The blood red colour takes a little getting used to, but The Ordinary has yet again proven their products are simple, affordable but wholly effective. Add a couple drops of this elixir to your face once or twice a week and watch it do it’s magic in 10 minutes. Good things take time but be sure to wash it off!

2. Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Exfoliating acid works great on oily skin Reasons to buy + A good one for sensitive skin Reasons to avoid - None Today's Best Deals $29.50 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The brainchild of consumer advocate for skincare and industry authority, Paula’s products are well formulated with proven efficacy. BHAs work best on oily skin and effectively eradicate blackheads and the proof is in this 2% liquid.

3. Sunday Riley U.F.O U.F.O is a luxurious exfoliator and a face oil in one Reasons to buy + Luxurious to use Reasons to avoid - Scent isn’t for everyone Today's Best Deals $40 View at Amazon 70 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

There’s nothing alien about this hero product from Sunday Riley, though the colour can be alarming. U.F.O is both an exfoliator and a face oil in one. You’ll feel as though you're replenishing rather than exfoliating and the herby smell is satisfyingly clean. A couple of drops goes a long way, but be sure to keep away from eyes.

4. Alpha H liquid gold Watch ache scars are blemishes disappear Reasons to buy + Highly effective Reasons to avoid - Probably more expensive than liquid gold Today's Best Deals $54.23 View at Amazon 20 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Our money’s on this small pot of liquid magic. It’s an overnight potion formulated with 5% Glycolic Acid, to be used every other night. Try it and watch acne scars, pigmentation and blemishes visibly improve - hello brighter, tighter and happier skin!