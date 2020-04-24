Best cycling sunglasses 2020: Shield your eyes from the sun and road-debris when you ride

Despite their straightforward name, the best cycling sunglasses do more than just stop you squinting as you reach the end of your incline. In fact, from upping the contrast to reducing glare, reacting quickly in the face of sunny spells to keeping grit, grime, flies and worse out of your eyes, there’s quite a lot they can do.

But now you know you need some, don’t just take the change you have left after buying a stunning new road bike, go for the coolest-looking pair and be done with it. There are a few little considerations to keep in mind first.

The days might be shorter in the winter and you might want to consider indoor training using a turbo trainer or an exercise bike, but if you venture out, make sure your eyes are protected against the low-angle sunlight which always hits you right in the face, regardless of the direction you're heading.

How to buy the best cycling sunglasses

When cycling, whether it’s on the road or halfway up a mountain, we’d do well to remember the advice of The Libertines and not look back – or forward, for that matter – into the sun. But it's more complex than that

The choice of lens colour doesn’t just come down to whether you’d rather look like Johnny Depp in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas or Johnny Depp in real life. Like different classes in an old-school RPG, each colour gives away a particular power: yellow lens sunglasses up the contrast, making it easier to differentiate between road and sky on those all-too-abundant grey days; blue lenses reduce glare and stress on the eyes, and are useful in low light; and brown or amber lenses improve depth perception.

Clear lenses, while not much cop in bright sunlight, are obviously better if you’re more of a night rider, as they’ll keep all that grit and other miscellaneous flying nastiness out of your eyes without rendering you legally blind.

After that, you have good old grey, a classic option if you’d rather your special kit didn’t look too much like special kit, or you just don’t need your world to be that much higher definition while cycling.

Photochromic lens sunglasses, finally, are the most exciting of the bunch. Their tint changes depending on the intensity of the light, just like Reactions lenses in everyday glasses, meaning you don’t have to pull over and change your specs when the sun vanishes behind, or comes out from, a cloud. You can just keep on truckin' (cycling).

1. Oakley Flight Jacket Prizm Road Looks great on your face and your helmet, too Specifications UV protection: Yes Lens type: Plutonite lens Adjustable nose piece: Yes Frame material: O-matter Reasons to buy + Enhanced contrast + Brow-less design + Fits well even with helmet on + Plenty of colour options + Interchangeable temple lengths Reasons to avoid - Doesn't feel unbreakable Today's Best Deals $138.99 View at Pro Bike Kit

Oakley knows how to make great sunglasses and the Oakley Flight Jacket Prizm Road is a fine example of the craftsmanship and innovation the California-based brand provides. Thanks to the brow-less design, your field of view won't be compromised by the frame, even in racing position.

Your vision will be further enhanced by the Prizm lenses. These lenses act like an Instagram-filter for the real world: they improve contrast and alter colours to reduce harsh tones so you can see more clearly, even when the sun is glaring right in your face.

As for fit, the Oakley Flight Jacket Prizm Road has a few tricks up in its sleeve: for example, you can adjust the nose bridge into a secondary position with just one click, opening airflow to combat fogging and overheating. The temple pieces are also adjustable for improved fit and helmet compatibility.

Talking about helmet compatibility: since Oakley produces helmets too, the Oakley Flight Jacket Prizm Road was designed to work perfectly with helmets. The arms of the glasses go around the straps of the helmet so they won't get compressed against your head, causing discomfort. Should you have a compatible helmet, the Oakley Flight Jacket Prizm Road can be stored on the helmet for when you to provide your eyes even more airflow. Or, you know, when the glasses are not needed because you aren't speeding down a road.

There is only one quibble with the Oakley Flight Jacket Prizm Road: it feels a bit less sturdy than some other items on this list. It doesn't feel flimsy but it also doesn't feel like something that would survive more than a couple of drops. Truth to be told, we haven't tested this so we can't say this for sure.

2. Tifosi Eyewear Alliant Gunmetal Fototec Light Night Lens Best cyxling sunglasses for adjustability Specifications UV Protection: Yes Lens type: Polycarbonate Adjustable nose piece?: Yes Frame material: Grilamid TR-90 Reasons to buy + Adjustable temples and nose piece + Light but durable construction + Large single lens Today's Best Deals $79.95 View at Wiggle US

Some might know the Italian brand Tifosi from their road bikes, but they also manufacture eyewear products for a variety of purposes, including running, golf, fishing, gaming and, of course, cycling glasses. The Tifosi Eyewear’s Alliant Gunmetal Fototec Light Night Lens is a good example of what the brand has to offer.

The lens of these glasses are made out of one single piece of hard-wearing plastic, in order not to obstruct your view. The lens also comes with Glare Guard technology, which is not provides UV protection but also filters out glare. The lens also comes with vents throughout its design to keep the lens ventilated to ensure that it doesn’t fog up either.

The stripped back frame is constructed from super-light Grilamid TR-90 material. The frame comes with adjustable ear and nose pieces so you can adjust it to the shape of your face. Because there is nothing worse than glasses not fitting properly on longer rides.

3. Koo Open Cube Premium glasses for those who appreciate craftsmanship Specifications UV Protection: Yes Lens type: Zeiss lenses Adjustable nose piece?: Yes Frame material: Unknown Reasons to buy + Very clear vision + High quality materials Reasons to avoid - High price Today's Best Deals $193.64 View at Amazon

The Koo Open Cube lenses are for people who appreciate quality and don't mind paying for it either. For the premium price, however, you will receive some truly premium features and materials.

For one, the Koo Open Cube (a.k.a. Koo Open3) uses Zeiss lenses, and if you don't know who Zeiss is, you must be living under a rock up until now. The German manufacturer is renowned for their clear lenses and they are being used in photography as well as for binoculars, for example.

For this reason, the Koo Open Cube is provides an extremely clear field of view, which is further enhanced by the single lens construction. the lens are also ventilated so they don't fog up as you ride.

The Koo Open Cube is also highly customisable: both the arms and the nose-pad can be adjusted so the glasses sit on your face more easily. Using the pivotable arms, the Koo Open Cube can be tilted in three different positions, depending on your preference.

As mentioned earlier, for all the premium features, you will have to pay the price and indeed, for the cost of the Koo Open Cube you could buy six Tifosi Marzens (listed further below). We aren't saying it doesn't worth it, though; the Koo Open Cube wouldn't be on this list if we thought it was overpriced for what it has to offer.

4. Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses The best cycling sunglasses overall Specifications UV Protection: Yes Lens type: Prizm Adjustable nose piece?: No Frame material: O Matter Reasons to buy + Light and comfortable + Excellent at keeping out flying crap + Superb lenses Reasons to avoid - No adjustable nose piece Today's Best Deals $118.49 View at Pro Bike Kit 401 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Oakley's eyewear is usually on point, and these are insanely good.

They're comfortable to wear, the frame is lightweight, and the clarity of the prizm lenses is exemplary, with no interference to forward vision when you're looking down, nor peripheral vision when looking straight ahead.

You can easily forget you're wearing the Jawbreaker, and they’re adjustable at the temple to three different lengths, to accommodate for various helmets, and big heads.

Simply great specs all round, in short.

5. POC Do Blade Cycling Glasses Best cycling sunglasses for damper conditions Specifications Best for: Durability and flexibility UV Protection: Yes Lens type: Photochromic Adjustable nose piece?: Yes Frame material: Grilamid Reasons to buy + Great weatherproofing + Light but tough Reasons to avoid - Come up a bit large Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

POC makes some of the most safety-conscious and technical products this side of fellow Swedes Volvo. These weatherproof sunglasses aren’t afraid of anything, least of all fog and drizzle. The polycarbonate lenses are treated so that water simply pearls off (no windscreen wiper fingers for you!) and dirt and grime banished.

All of the lens tints available have been optimised for road cycling, meaning you’re more likely to spot potential hazards like potholes in time to skirt disaster. Thanks to a Grilamid flame, they’re also flexible, giving these glasses a winning combo of near-weightlessness and durability.

6. Endura Char Glasses Best reactive cycling sunglasses Specifications UV Protection: Yes Lens type: Polycarbonate Adjustable nose piece?: Yes Frame material: Not specified Reasons to buy + Anti-fog and anti-slip + Reactive lenses Reasons to avoid - Changing lenses a bit fiddly Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The photochromic lenses in these sunglasses not only adjust to changing light conditions so you don’t have to keep pulling over and swapping pairs; they’re also treated with a super-hydrophobic coating to repel water in the foulest weather, and resist fogging when the sun shows its face again.

Changing lenses can be a little fiddly, but it's arguably worth it, given how comfortable they are, despite gripping your face like a limpet. Some may find that some of the frame creeps into their line of vision when going downhill, but that's hardly the end of the world.

7. Tifosi Marzen Sunglasses Best cycling sunglasses for style Specifications UV Protection: Yes Lens type: Polycarbonate Adjustable nose piece?: No Frame material: Grilamid Reasons to buy + Versatile design with interchangeable arms + Non-slip ear and nose pieces Reasons to avoid - Nose piece not adjustable Today's Best Deals $67.59 View at Amazon 5 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Grilamid construction shows its face, on your face, once again here. But Tifosi’s Marzen sunglasses are decidedly stylish compared to most rivals, looking less like specialist kit or a basic fly disguise, and more like sportier Ray-Bans.

They are rather more technical than the coffee-shop looks might suggest, however: ‘Swivelink’ technology lets you swap between ‘sport’ and ‘lifestyle’ arms at will, and grip when on the sprint is remarkably good for such a cool-looking pair of specs.

8. Sunwise Equinox Sunglasses Best budget cycling sunglasses, with a pleasingly secure fit Specifications UV Protection: Yes Lens type: Polycarbonate Adjustable nose piece?: No Frame material: Polycarbonate Reasons to buy + Wraparound design + Really great value Reasons to avoid - Lenses aren’t polarised Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These wraparound sunglasses have been lauded by reviewers for their secure fit, meaning they stay put even when you’re sweating like a pig (or 'gently misting', or 'glowing'; whatever turn of phrase you prefer) while tackling an incline.

Changing lenses is extremely simple, with four lenses taking you from gloomy days to ultra-bright sunshine, via a simple clicky system. Given that you get said four lenses, a comfortable, close fit, and a high-coverage design for under £40, you can definitely call this pair of specs a bargain. It doesn't look cheap, either.