Why Apple announcing fewer products than expected is a win for us all

At Apple’s 2024 Special Event, the tech giant unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Max. However, for those following the anticipation leading up to the event, it was clear that several rumoured products—at least three or four—didn’t make an appearance. And, frankly, that’s a good thing.

For the first time, it feels like Apple is truly aligning its product strategy with its sustainability goals. While the company has long been making strides in environmental responsibility—last year’s Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were certified carbon-neutral when purchased with select bands—the broader picture is now coming into focus.

The newly launched iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are composed of over 25% recycled materials, including 100% recycled aluminium in their internal frames and over 80% recycled steel in various components. These advancements are laudable, but they only address part of the problem.

At the heart of sustainability lies a simple truth: the greatest challenge is overconsumption. As the well-known mantra goes: reduce, reuse, recycle. While using recycled materials is a positive step, the impact is limited if consumers are continuously enticed to buy new products.

The first step in reducing waste is to curtail unnecessary consumption—using devices for as long as possible before considering replacements, and when necessary, choosing second-hand or refurbished options.

Like any for-profit company, Apple’s goal is to sell products. A yearly release cycle encourages continued purchasing, but these incremental updates are not exactly helping the planet.

While Apple never explicitly tells consumers to upgrade with each new iteration, the allure is there, and many do. Consequently, perfectly functional electronics are often discarded, sometimes ending up in landfills where they contribute to environmental harm. Apple’s trade-in program certainly helps reduce e-waste, but more can be done.

The most effective way to combat unnecessary purchases is simply not to sell new products at every turn.

Take this year’s event, for example: rumours swirled around the potential release of the AirPods Max 2, but Apple chose instead to introduce a USB-C version of the existing AirPods Max with some fresh colour options.

Similarly, many expected an updated Apple Watch SE 3, but Apple opted not to release a new model this year. And despite speculation, there was no Apple Watch Ultra 3; instead, Apple introduced a much-anticipated black colourway for the Ultra 2. As for the rumoured Apple Smart Ring? That, too, remains a distant possibility, likely at least another year away.

Of course, Apple did debut the new Apple Watch Series 10, a significant upgrade with its larger display, new chip, enhanced modes, and faster charging. The iPhone 16 lineup also boasts a new chip and fully integrates Apple Intelligence.

Meanwhile, the AirPods 4 come in two variants, with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2. However, rather than diluting the distinction between models, Apple enhanced the Pro version with software updates, pushing it further into the health tech space Apple has long been cultivating.

It’s my hope that Apple continues down this path, only releasing meaningful product updates when truly necessary. Imagine a world where tech innovations are launched only when essential, rather than on a fixed schedule. I believe that future is within reach—sooner rather than later.