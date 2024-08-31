Apple AirPods Max 2: what we know so far about the upcoming premium headphones and all the features we would like to see

Apple’s first foray into the high-end over-ear headphone market with the Apple AirPods Max was nothing short of ambitious.

Launched in December 2020, these premium cans delivered a blend of luxurious design, impeccable build quality, and impressive sound – though not without a fair share of controversy, particularly over their eyebrow-raising price tag and the now-infamous Smart Case.

Fast forward to 2024, and the buzz around the long-awaited sequel, the AirPods Max 2, is heating up. As we inch closer to their anticipated release, let’s dive into everything we know so far about Apple’s next-gen luxury headphones.

Will the AirPods Max 2 launch at the 2024 Apple Special Event? Would Apple change the design of the AirPods Max 2? What features is the Cupertino-based brand planning to add? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Apple premium headphones.

The wait is almost over – or is it?

The AirPods Max 2 have been the subject of much speculation, with many expecting a release in late 2024 . Apple’s typical product refresh cycle suggests we’re due, and if we’re lucky, they might just drop in time for the holiday season. However, some insiders have hinted that the launch could slip into early 2025. Apple loves to keep us on our toes, after all.

(Image credit: Apple)

Design: If it ain’t broke...

In classic Apple fashion, don’t expect a radical design overhaul. The original AirPods Max, with their sleek aluminium ear cups and memory foam ear cushions, set a high bar for aesthetic appeal. The sequel will likely retain this signature look, though whispers of new colour options suggest that Apple might spice things up a bit. Midnight or Starlight, anyone?

But let’s talk about the elephant in the room – the Smart Case. Loved by few and mocked by many, this peculiar accessory is ripe for a redesign. While there’s no concrete evidence, the collective hope of the Apple community is that the AirPods Max 2 will come with a more practical, protective case. Let’s just hope it fares better than the Sonos Ace's carry case.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

USB-C: Finally, a universal standard

Perhaps the most certain upgrade coming to the AirPods Max 2 is the switch from the proprietary Lightning port to USB-C. This move aligns with Apple’s broader shift towards this universal standard, spurred on by EU regulations and a desire for consistency across its product range.

Not only does this mean more convenient charging, but it could also pave the way for improved wired audio playback – potentially even enabling that elusive lossless audio.

Adding lossless audio would make sense, considering Beats offers this feature in its Studio Pro headphones . Although Apple likes to keep Beats separate from its mainline audio products (for the benefit of all of us), the technology is undoubtedly available in-house for use in the AirPods Max 2.

(Image credit: Apple)

The H2 Chip—or lack thereof?

Here’s where things get a bit murky. The original AirPods Max were powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which, while capable, is starting to show its age. The natural progression would be to see the H2 chip, as featured in the AirPods Pro 2 , make its way into the Max 2. This would unlock a suite of advanced features like Adaptive Audio, better noise cancellation, and improved battery life.

However, some reports suggest that the AirPods Max 2 might stick with the older H1 chip, meaning they could miss out on these high-end features. If true, this decision could raise eyebrows, especially given the premium price tag these headphones are expected to command. Fingers crossed that Apple surprises us here.

Audio quality: To infinity and beyond

The AirPods Max were lauded for their audio quality, but good isn't good enough in a market teeming with competition. Rumours abound that the Max 2 could support lossless audio, an upgrade that would delight audiophiles and justify the steep price.

Whether this will be achieved through wired or wireless (the Denon PerL Pro can do this, apparently) means remains to be seen, but the inclusion of USB-C could be a crucial piece of this puzzle.

Moreover, battery life is another area where Apple needs to step up. With competitors offering up to a staggering 60 hours of playback (see also: Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 review ), the AirPods Max 2 will need to do better than the 20 hours provided by the original model.

The bottom line

As with any Apple product, the AirPods Max 2 are generating their fair share of hype. While the details remain somewhat shrouded in mystery, the blend of design tweaks, potential tech upgrades, and the switch to USB-C suggest that these headphones could be a worthy successor to the original. But with expectations sky-high and competitors nipping at Apple’s heels, the AirPods Max 2 will need to deliver more than just incremental improvements to win over both fans and critics alike.