Your affordable Samsung TV could be getting a massive feature update anytime now

As we reported late last year, Samsung rolled out a big free upgrade to some of its more recent TVs. And now it appears to be bringing that update to older and more affordable models too.

The update introduces Samsung's One UI interface to its TV range. One UI is based on Samsung's Tizen operating system and it offers a more modern interface, improvements to the Game Bar, and a lot more consistency between Samsung's smartphones and Samsung's Smart TVs.

The upgrade was initially rolled out to Samsung's flagship TVs, the S90C, S95C, S90D and S95D. But according to 91mobiles, it's now coming to other models and could arrive any day now.

The update has appeared on the Samsung QE1, which was a mid-range QLED model that Samsung launched in 2023. The 2024 model is still on sale with prices starting at £419 for the 50-inch model, so we're well into affordable-TV territory here.

So far the only evidence of the update is a Reddit post to the r/oneui subreddit, but the post did include a photograph of the TV post-update and this isn't the kind of thing I can imagine anybody wanting to fake. It suggests there's the tantalising prospect of more mid-range models getting the One UI update.

This is primarily a cosmetic upgrade, albeit a welcome one. The underlying operating system is still Tizen, bringing it to version 8 compared to the version 7 that shipped with 2023 TVs. Owners of the TVs that got the late 2024 upgrade report lots of little improvements, such as better integration with health tracking on watches including the Galaxy Watch Ultra, easier control of features such as Q Symphony, and smoother control of soundbars.

You can check if your TV has an update pending by going into the Settings menu of the set and then selecting All Settings > Support > Software Update > Update Now.

If the update is available for your particular TV, it should then install automatically.