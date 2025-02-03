Your affordable Samsung TV could be getting a massive feature update anytime now

Quick Summary
Samsung upgraded several flagship TVs to One UI in late 2024, and now the update has been spotted on a more affordable model: the mid-range QE1.
That means your more affordable alternative could also be getting the feature upgrade soon (if not already).
As we reported late last year, Samsung rolled out a big free upgrade to some of its more recent TVs. And now it appears to be bringing that update to older and more affordable models too.
The update introduces Samsung's One UI interface to its TV range. One UI is based on Samsung's Tizen operating system and it offers a more modern interface, improvements to the Game Bar, and a lot more consistency between Samsung's smartphones and Samsung's Smart TVs.
The upgrade was initially rolled out to Samsung's flagship TVs, the S90C, S95C, S90D and S95D. But according to 91mobiles, it's now coming to other models and could arrive any day now.
Which TVs are getting the Samsung One UI update?
The update has appeared on the Samsung QE1, which was a mid-range QLED model that Samsung launched in 2023. The 2024 model is still on sale with prices starting at £419 for the 50-inch model, so we're well into affordable-TV territory here.
So far the only evidence of the update is a Reddit post to the r/oneui subreddit, but the post did include a photograph of the TV post-update and this isn't the kind of thing I can imagine anybody wanting to fake. It suggests there's the tantalising prospect of more mid-range models getting the One UI update.
This is primarily a cosmetic upgrade, albeit a welcome one. The underlying operating system is still Tizen, bringing it to version 8 compared to the version 7 that shipped with 2023 TVs. Owners of the TVs that got the late 2024 upgrade report lots of little improvements, such as better integration with health tracking on watches including the Galaxy Watch Ultra, easier control of features such as Q Symphony, and smoother control of soundbars.
You can check if your TV has an update pending by going into the Settings menu of the set and then selecting All Settings > Support > Software Update > Update Now.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
If the update is available for your particular TV, it should then install automatically.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
Adidas’ iconic Samba sneaker is on sale at Amazon, but it probably won’t last
Grab them while you can!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Dyson announces its latest handheld vacuum cleaner – and it’s not for your house
Dyson finally caters to boats with the new Dyson Car+Boat
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
One major Samsung Galaxy S25 upgrade could make all phones better going forward
It's just not clear when rival handsets might get it
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung sneakily confirms its tri-fold phone for release this year – blink and you missed it
A passing reference to a multi-fold device compounds rumours of a new device
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung's Vision Pro rival to get a big boost from a clever Google acquisition
Google is buying HTC's XR division to work on Android XR – the driving force behind Project Moohan
By John McCann Published
-
Extra Samsung Galaxy S25 marketing leak shows new features before launch
Is there anything left to learn?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung's foldable phone lineup could get very interesting this year
We may see four new Samsung foldables in 2025, including a tri-fold device
By John McCann Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might not be US-bound, but there's good news for Brits
Could be teased during Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google Chrome and Android getting a ground-breaking free audio upgrade
Google's rival to Dolby Atmos and Apple Spatial Audio is coming to mobile platforms too
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025 and what to expect during the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch
Samsung's first major launch event of the year takes place today – here's how to watch it all live
By Rik Henderson Last updated