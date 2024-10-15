Your Samsung TV just got its biggest free upgrade yet

Quick Summary Samsung announced during its SDC 2024 event that it was going to start bringing its One UI interface to other devices, like TVs, joining its tablets, phones and smartwatches. Despite that announcement having only just taken place, Samsung has started rolling out One UI to its compatible Smart TVs from 2023.

If you have a Samsung TV from 2023 or newer, you are in luck. The company announced during its Samsung Developer Conference 2024 that it was going to bring its One UI interface to TVs and despite the announcement having only just happened, that promise has now been fulfilled with the update having already started to roll out.

It's certainly better news than it has been for the company's latest phones, which are still waiting on a full update to Android 15 and the new One UI 7 update.

Samsung mentioned that update too during its SDC 2024 event, saying that while the beta would arrive soon, users of the latest Samsung phones, like the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, would be waiting until the release of the next Galaxy phone for the full Android 15 update that will bring a redesigned and enhanced One UI interface with it.

Still, back to the Samsung TVs, of which the compatible models are said to get updates for seven years, as reported by Sammobile. The One UI update is based on the Tizen 8.0 operating system and it offers a new interface, a range of user interface improvements, Game Bar features and more.

If you have a Samsung phone, the One UI update to the TVs brings some familiar elements too, including the app icons for Bixby, Gallery, Samsung Internet and SmartThings matching what you will see on Samsung phones and tablets.

The settings overlay is also more compact, while pop-up menus for Bluetooth, Q-Symphony and Sound Output are all said to be more compact and modern overall.

Additionally, the One UI update brings a "For you" tab to the home screen with personalised recommendations and there's a "Watch Later" list too, which as 9to5Google points out, is similar to Google TV.

If your Samsung TV is compatible you should get the option to update to the One UI interface. You can opt to "View Details", do the update "Later", "Upgrade Now" or "Upgrade While Off", depending on your preferences.