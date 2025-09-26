Virgin Media gets a TV feature update for 360 and Stream boxes

Quick Summary Virgin TV box owners now have new search functionality to find shows and movies more quickly. The update is rolling out to 360 and Stream boxes.

Virgin Media TV subscribers have been treated to a new feature, with an update for its Virgin TV 360 and Stream set-top-boxes now available.

Announced earlier this month, the latest system update is now rolling out across the cable TV service's devices, with new search functionality making it easier to find programming.

Search results on both boxes now include image previews, to help you more quickly see the shows and movies you were looking for. Relavant results will appear underneath the search bar, with a large box for each showing a clear picture of the programme in question.

Results will include content available across Virgin TV's channel lineup, plus streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. Both live and on demand programming will be available as image boxes.

To use the new feature, you just need to hit the voice search button on your Virgin TV remote control, or by text by clicking the magnifying glass icon on the homepage. This is the same as before. It's just the presentation of the results that's different.

(Image credit: Virgin Media)

The update should be available on your box already, with the provider saying that the hard work is done on its end.

Virgin TV packages start at just £28.99 per month with no setup fees. This includes the provider's broadband service. You will need decent broadband for the TV services to work effectively.

The current Virgin TV 360 box is able to store up to 1TB of recordings, is 4K capable, and can record up to six channels at once.

However, you might want to consider a Steam box instead, either as an upgrade or as a new customer. This is an internet-only box, with all channels and apps streaming over the broadband connection.