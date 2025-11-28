The Sky-busting free TV box we called "remarkable" is back in stock – but be quick as it could sell out again

Quick Summary The Netgem Pleio is back in stock. Priced at £99, it's the first device that provides access to the UK's free TV service Freely – outside of a TV. However, it sells out quickly, so potential buyers need to hurry.

If you read my review of the Netgem Pleio box recently but have struggled to buy one, there could be some great news – it's back in stock.

However, considering just how quickly it sold out before (in a matter of minutes on launch day), you need to get a move on. The Freely puck that rivals Sky won't be around long, I expect.

Netgem Pleio Freely box: £99 at Amazon The Pleio box gives you access to 40+ of the UK's major TV channels for free, plus all the streaming services, cloud gaming and a whole lot more. And as it runs on Android TV, it even works like a Google TV Streamer.

The Netgem Pleio is the first device to make it to market that offers Freely outside of a Smart TV. The entire front-end experience is geared around delivering the UK's biggest TV channels for free over the internet, with the ability to navigate backwards through the electronic programme guide (EPG) and catch up on TV shows and movies through one click of the remote.

It is backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, 5, the U network and several other British broadcasters. While more than 150 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels are available to watch on the box too.

It plugs into any TV with a HDMI port and is capable of 4K HDR pictures and Dolby Atmos sound. You can also download apps for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and many other streaming services.

As it runs on Android TV, you can also access the Google Play Store and download other apps too.

Netgem even offers its own cloud gaming service with more than 200 games available to play from the get-go – you also get a game controller included in the package.

I called the little device "remarkable" in my review because it does so much for your money, and with superfast operation too. If you're looking to replace a paid TV service, this presents a very enticing proposition – especially as you don't have to pay a fee to watch Freely's channel lineup.

You just need to make sure you place your order soon, as I suspect that stock won't be available for long.