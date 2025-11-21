Forget Sky and Virgin Media, this tiny device comes with all major UK TV channels for free – plus Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+ and more

Quick Summary The first Freely set-top-box has arrived and it's not only smaller than expected, it's considerably more powerful too. Running on Android TV, the Netgem Pleio box provides access to Freely live TV services, more than 150 additional channels, cloud gaming, plus streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+ and Prime Video. All for just £99.

Netgem has been providing internet-streamed TV services for many years, but might have slipped under your radar before. That's because it has largely worked with individual internet service providers up and down the UK, with its devices and services tied-into specific broadband plans.

However, not only is it widening its net, its first product to go on general sale for a fair while also happens to be the first Freely set-top-box. And that means you can add all the major UK TV channels to any TV for free, without needing an antenna or satellite dish.

Freely is a streaming service backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, 5 and the U network. It provides all their channels (and more) live over the internet, along with an easy way to catch up with programming you might have missed.

However, it has only been available on select Smart TVs to date – including models from Hisense, Panasonic and TCL. Now Netgem has introduced Pleio – an Android TV-powered streaming puck that has the Freely service front and centre, so you can add it to any TV.

And, at just £99 on Amazon with no mandatory subscription fees, you can get it up and running from the box.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

In some ways, it's like the Sky Stream or Virgin TV Stream boxes. It provides directly, easy access to live television without the need for an external, over-the-air source. You just need a half decent broadband connection and solid home Wi-Fi.

But it must be said that the Pleio puck does a whole lot more besides. In fact, it's like a Google TV Streamer too, as it has access to the Google Play Store and therefore almost every streaming app you can think of.

The likes of Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Paramount+ are available to subscribe to individually. And should you want to add Sky channels, including sports and cinema, you can do so through the Now app.

In addition, Netgem offers more than 150 FAST channels too (albeit with an additional Pleio subscription), and there's an extra accessory included in the package that makes it even more an entertainment powerhouse – a dedicated Bluetooth games controller.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

That's because Netgem also owns a cloud gaming service, so you can play more than 250 titles on the Pleio without needing a console or additional account. You get three months of access for free, then they'll be part of the same Pleio subscription as the 150 extra channels.

The Pleio puck is 4K HDR enabled and runs on Android TV 14. It's available from Amazon now, although you might also be able to get it through your regional ISP.