LG TVs just got a big and bright upgrade, but there's a small catch

Quick Summary You can now sync Philips Hue smart lights with your LG TV. The app is available as a subscription or one-off purchase and requires a 2024 LG TV or better.

We've got some great news for Philips Hue smart bulb owners with LG TVs. You can now sync your lights with your smart set without having to buy a Hue sync box. There's just one minor catch – if you want to buy it outright, the downloadable app costs £114.99 / €129.99.

That might sound like a lot of money, but it works out over 50% cheaper than buying the decicated Philips Hue Play Sync box, which is £299. There's also a subscription option that's just £2.69 / €2.99 per month and covers up to three TVs.

The Hue app doesn't just work with the TV's native apps, it'll happily sync your lights with content from the best streaming devices, and from consoles too.

How to set up the Hue Sync TV app on LG smart TVs - YouTube Watch On

Hue Sync on LG TVs: features, pricing and compatibility

In order to use the app you'll need a Philips Hue Bridge and colour-capable hue lights, and if you don't already have one, you'll need to sign up for a free Hue account.

From there, the setup is very much like setting up a Play Sync box – you set up an entertainment area in the app, assign the appropriate lights to it and you're ready to go.

The app will then synchronise your lights with the on-screen action – much like a Philips Ambilight TV. You can start and stop syncing from the home screen.

The app supports 4K, 8K, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, and it can control not just smart bulbs but also Hue lightstrips and Play light bars. The results are superb: I've got a hardware version of this at home via an 8K Sync box and it's one of my very favourite bits of tech, especially for movies and gaming.

The new app is available now on 2024 model LG TVs running webOS 24 or later. It'll undoubtedly be available on 2025 models too, when they become available.