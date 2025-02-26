LG TVs just got a big and bright upgrade, but there's a small catch
Sync your Philips Hue lights with your LG TV without having to buy a Hue sync box
Quick Summary
You can now sync Philips Hue smart lights with your LG TV.
The app is available as a subscription or one-off purchase and requires a 2024 LG TV or better.
We've got some great news for Philips Hue smart bulb owners with LG TVs. You can now sync your lights with your smart set without having to buy a Hue sync box. There's just one minor catch – if you want to buy it outright, the downloadable app costs £114.99 / €129.99.
That might sound like a lot of money, but it works out over 50% cheaper than buying the decicated Philips Hue Play Sync box, which is £299. There's also a subscription option that's just £2.69 / €2.99 per month and covers up to three TVs.
The Hue app doesn't just work with the TV's native apps, it'll happily sync your lights with content from the best streaming devices, and from consoles too.
Hue Sync on LG TVs: features, pricing and compatibility
In order to use the app you'll need a Philips Hue Bridge and colour-capable hue lights, and if you don't already have one, you'll need to sign up for a free Hue account.
From there, the setup is very much like setting up a Play Sync box – you set up an entertainment area in the app, assign the appropriate lights to it and you're ready to go.
The app will then synchronise your lights with the on-screen action – much like a Philips Ambilight TV. You can start and stop syncing from the home screen.
The app supports 4K, 8K, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, and it can control not just smart bulbs but also Hue lightstrips and Play light bars. The results are superb: I've got a hardware version of this at home via an 8K Sync box and it's one of my very favourite bits of tech, especially for movies and gaming.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The new app is available now on 2024 model LG TVs running webOS 24 or later. It'll undoubtedly be available on 2025 models too, when they become available.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Five exercises you need to be able to do to maximise your health and longevity, says a fitness expert
Can you do all of these?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Surprise extra Nothing phone could launch with (3a) and (3a) Pro
Has Nothing got something else up its sleeve for the Phone (3a) launch?
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Forget Sonos, I tried LG's Bluetooth speaker and love its unique feature
LG's Bluetooth speaker brings lights to the party
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
will.i.am tells T3 how he put the boom back into LG's xboom speakers
When Black Eyed Peas artist and producer will.i.am lent his expertise to LG’s new speakers and earphones the result was certainly a Boom Boom Pow
By Mat Gallagher Last updated
-
LG TV owners getting a major free upgrade that means they'll never have to own a console again
Xbox Game Pass is coming to LG TVs
By Rik Henderson Published
-
LG's 2025 OLED TV lineup includes "world's first" true wireless 144Hz model
New personalisation and AI-powered features could make LG's new range the best yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
LG's new projector looks more like something IKEA would come up with
And we mean that in a good way
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This 77-inch LG OLED TV is suddenly even cheaper than its Black Friday price – but only for a few hours
Save an extra $300 on the already heavily-discounted LG OLED C3, but you need to be quick
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This 77-inch LG OLED TV is the cheapest I've seen to date – and it's a 2024 model
The Black Friday big screen TV bargains continue
By Rik Henderson Published
-
LG's iconic TV suitcase is $400 off in the Black Friday sale
the 27-inch LG StanbyMe Go Portable is a TV you can take anywhere and Amazon has taken 33% off the price
By Mat Gallagher Published