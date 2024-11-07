Forget OLED TVs – Leica's new alternative will make movie night even more special

Quick Summary Leica has just announced a new home cinema projector. This one is compact enough to be taken on the move, with impressive specs to boot.

Cinematic projectors are all the rage these days. I was out at IFA 2024 earlier this year, where it felt like everyone and their dog had something new to offer in that market.

Few brands there have the optical imaging credentials of Leica, though. Having been crafting impeccable glass products for their iconic cameras for over 150 years, it's safe to say the brand knows a thing or two about fantastic picture quality.

That is translated into the world of projectors with the new Leica Cine Play 1. Marking the second iteration of the brand's home cinema efforts, this promises a user-friendly experience with impressive specs, to boot.

Packed into a timeless, minimal design, the Cine Play 1 offers 4k resolution via a triple-RGB laser system. That allows for bright images – up to 3000 ANSI lumens – with gorgeous colour reproduction. Such impressive brightness specs should ensure even the brightest of environments are no match for this device.

All of that is topped with a Leica Summicron zoom lens, which ensures impressive image quality across the zoom range. You'll be able to create screen sizes from 65 inches, all the way up to a staggering 300-inch panel. For context, that's about four of Peter Crouch stacked end to end – massive.

That's paired with a duo of 15-watt speakers, to add some killer audio into the mix, too. Those are designed with rich bass and crystal-clear audio separation, to off a 3D surround-sound experience.

With devices like this, another key factor is ease-of-use. After all, it's no good having all of that brilliant tech if you need a degree to make it work, or the manual looks like War & Peace.

Fortunately, that's something which Leica has prioritised in the design of the Cine Play 1. A range of I/O including Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth and WiFi – plus physical HDMI, USB and other ports – ensure you can connect quickly and efficiently to your existing setup.

It's also quite a flexible design. The compact size is designed to be taken anywhere – Leica even show it used on a sailing boat, with the mast as a canvas for the screen – and the automatic alignment system will ensure you get a clear picture with no stress.

It certainly seems like a step forward from the previous Leica Cine 1. That was an impressive device, but was definitely designed to sit in situ, with a fixed size and no automatic adjustments.

Priced at £2,950 ($3,800 / AU$5,750), it's also a lot cheaper than the original model. That will be music to the ears of users looking for a more wallet-friendly solution which retains the impeccable image quality Leica is renowned for. Even if you throw in the additional Leica Floor Stand – which hides all of your cables for a sleeker look – at an extra £335 (approx. $430 / AU$650) it's a comparative bargain.