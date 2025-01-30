I tried Philips' perfect audio upgrade for its new OLED TV and was shocked

I've had a busy month checking out the latest and greatest TVs – from CES 2025 being utilised as the showground for the LG OLED G5 and Samsung S95F, to a more recent private Philips event that I attended, which revealed the brand's latest OLED 910 set and plenty more besides.
So it's not only the best OLED TVs that are making headway, as a surprise soundbar reveal at said Philips event was one that gave me an unexpected surprise. The Philips B8200 – which upgrades the older B6309 – is a super-slender soundbar that, to look at, I thought wouldn't be able to deliver much gusto at all.
But I was shocked when the new soundbar was put to the test – and perhaps it should be considered among the best soundbars after all. That's because this little audio strip is far, far more capable than I'd anticipated – and the included subwoofer really lifts the bass level. In a room of 12 people (and with a freestanding air-conditioner also running) it was easily able to cut through and deliver a considerable wall of sound.
Philips certainly does not describe the B8200 as an audiophile-grade soundbar by any means – but that doesn't prevent it from delivering big audio in contrast to its size. It features a pair of 30W drivers (2.25-inch mid-tracks), with 19mm tweeters to handle the higher-end output.
There's plenty of connectivity, too, with an HDMI eARC port, optical input for TVs with more basic connections, and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity. I think the inclusion of HDMI is a critical one – and something that not even Sonos includes in its otherwise excellent Arc Ultra soundbar.
There's another rather brilliant 'trick', too, which is why I'd call this soundbar a specific upgrade for one of Philips' just-announced TVs, the OLED 850. This is an identical set to the OLED 810, except for its inclusion of a T-shaped stand – onto which the B8200 magnetically attaches and fits perfectly. Its 37mm height ensures it won't get in the way of the screen, while a cable hide structure keeps everything looking neat and tidy.
The Philips OLED 850 with B8200 therefore sounds (quite literally) like a match made in heaven – surprisingly so. But I am somewhat perplexed why anyone would otherwise buy the 850 TV on its own. Surely, wherever it's ranged – and it's still TBC for the UK – it'll come as a bundled offering. Sounds like the perfect pair!
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
