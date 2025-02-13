Forget TikTok, YouTube is gunning for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as your TV fave

Quick Summary According to YouTube's CEO, more of us now watch the service on television than mobile. That's why a bunch of new features are coming to the YouTube TV app.

There is so much to watch and entertain us on TV these days – almost too much, really. However, we're not complaining as we'd rather have an abundance of choice than be stuck watching Eastenders at 7.30pm every night because Netflix and Amazon Prime Video didn't exist.

Thankfully they do, and they allow you to watch pretty much anywhere, providing you have an internet connection or you have taken advantage of their downloading capabilities. But, when you think of the streaming services available on your big screen, rather than just smaller screens like phones and tablets, there is one that may not immediately spring to mind.

Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video are all services that we naturally watch on our TVs, with some even built into services like Sky. YouTube, on the other hand, might not currently be one of the ones you would automatically think to watch on your big screen television.

What's coming up for YouTube this year?

But as it turns out, TV viewing is now more prominent than mobile for YouTube users, so Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ may need to watch out.

On YouTube's official blog, a post titled "Our Big Bets for 2025" sees CEO of YouTube, Neal Mohan, highlight what is coming for the site that turns 20-years old this year. The post was picked up by 9to5Google and says: "TV has surpassed mobile and is now the primary device for YouTube viewing in the US (by watch time)."

The post also revealed that "viewers are watching, on average, over 1 billion hours of YouTube content on TVs daily". That includes Shorts, podcasts, and live streams.

The blog post also highlighted that the video streaming platform is now the "most frequently used service for listening to podcasts in the US".

With all that in mind, Mohan revealed the YouTube TV app would be improved this year and mentioned a "Watch With" feature that allows creators to "provide live commentary and real time reactions to games and events". It is also looking to expand "fan-favourite YouTube TV features, like Key Plays and multiview".

There was also talk of "new benefits for YouTube Premium subscribers".

If you're someone who already watches YouTube on your TV, then it sounds like your experience is soon to get better. And if not, then perhaps you should be.