The best-value tablet on the market gets a crazy deal from Amazon

If you're trying to get a handle on what the best tablets on the market are, it's pretty likely that you're realising how many of them are really pricy. After all, you generally get what you pay for in tech, and tablets from the likes of Apple and Samsung tend to underline this with premium pricing.

Amazon, however, has long bucked this trend with its Fire HD tablets, which tend to offer unbelievable value for your money – and that's even more the case when they're on sale. Right now, for instance, as an early deal for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days this year, you can grab the Fire HD 10 tablet at less than half its usual price.

Save 53% (£80) Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £69.99 at Amazon This is a huge markdown on a tablet that might not be the newest, but still does basically everything that most users want – and one that's particularly ideal as a media-viewing device.

This iteration of the Fire HD 10 has been out for quite a while now, which makes this discount less of a surprise, but that doesn't mean it feels particularly long in the tooth. While it doesn't really have the power to manage modern gaming, if you're looking for a tablet that excels at light web browsing and can stream your favourite shows and movies easily, this is a perfect choice.

It has a nice, bright display and is impressively thin. Plus, because it's aimed at a less expensive slice of the market, the Fire HD 10 dispenses with metal and glass to instead use plastic for most of its construction, making it extremely lightweight and portable relative to some heavier alternatives.

If you're in the market for a simple tablet, then, this looks like a steal – and I'd expect the price to last for a couple of days, until Amazon's event ends.