More than any year before it – and I've been doing this a long time – I'm seeing the best Black Friday deals arrive well before actual Black Friday happens this weekend.
The T3 team has already identified loads of early deals – and they just keep on coming! A top official Google deal that just dropped is the company's Pixel Tablet (with the dock/stand included in the box) hitting its lowest-ever price on Amazon, with a solid £100 off the typical asking price.
Check out the Google Pixel Tablet deal on Amazon
It's a time-limited deal, however, as Amazon's 'claim' counter is showing that it's 82% snapped up as I write this – so if you've been waiting to buy Google's best tablet then, well, tick-tock! If you don't want the stand version, however, then it's cheaper to go to Google's Store direct.
Complete with the dock/stand in the box, the Pixel Tablet acts like a natural home hub to communicate with your smart home, but you can pluck it from its magnetic hold and use it as a handheld tablet when you need. And with this price drop it's now much more affordable – the cheapest it's been!
I find the Pixel Tablet to be one of the best tablets for home use, as the inclusion of that dock means it's easy to setup as a home hub of sorts. Indeed, as I type this, to my right-hand side on my desk I'm staring at the Pixel Tablet telling me that it's currently cold outside. Good job this discount is a little warmer then, eh?
When I reviewed the Pixel Tablet, I did think that it was "quite expensive", but pondered that "for context, the iPad Air (2022) costs more, while Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 products are even pricier again". Considering neither of those products come with a dock included, Google's proposition is actually pretty sweet. It has since launched as a 'lite' version without the dock, if you prefer.
The Pixel Tablet is plenty powerful too – it comes with Google's Tensor processor inside, which is great for casual tasks and more demanding games alike. It runs cool too, so I've never felt overheating issues when using this tablet. Although mine stays in its dock the majority of the time to be honest.
While this is one of the best Amazon Black Friday sales, I've also been tracking the tablet's pricing on third-party site CamelCamelCamel, as verification that it's never been cheaper. Google itself is also offering a whole host of Black Friday deals nice and early too: so check out Google's Best Black Friday deals page to consider what's on offer there.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
I review e-scooters for a living, and these are the e-scooter Black Friday deals I'd buy
From top-performing models to budget-friendly picks, these are the Black Friday e-scooter deals I’d recommend snapping up before they’re gone
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Nothing Phone (3) spotted online for the first time
It's not expected until 2025, but we now know a little more about Nothing's next flagship
By Chris Hall Published
-
This 77-inch LG OLED TV is the cheapest I've seen to date – and it's a 2024 model
The Black Friday big screen TV bargains continue
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Samsung Odyssey OLED monitor deal has to be seen to be believed
49-inch, curved, ultra-wide and OLED – it doesn't get any better than this
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Bose's stylish 2024 Open Earbuds drop to lowest-ever price
Save $50 on Bose’s new Open Earbuds, a comfortable alternative to in-ear headphones
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This gigantic 100-inch TV deal is so darn good I might need to buy a new house
Hisense's 100-inch QLED TV is down to just $1,599 at Best Buy
By Mike Lowe Published
-
My favourite premium gaming headset hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is Black Friday 2024 – this Friday or next? Here's the official answer
Black Friday is on 29 November in 2024 – a week later than the year previous. But that's not stopped retailers putting on their sales...
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Huge 75in Sony TV is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can now get a top-quality TV for less, with 100s of dollars off this set
By David Nield Published