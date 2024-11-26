More than any year before it – and I've been doing this a long time – I'm seeing the best Black Friday deals arrive well before actual Black Friday happens this weekend.

The T3 team has already identified loads of early deals – and they just keep on coming! A top official Google deal that just dropped is the company's Pixel Tablet (with the dock/stand included in the box) hitting its lowest-ever price on Amazon, with a solid £100 off the typical asking price.

Check out the Google Pixel Tablet deal on Amazon

It's a time-limited deal, however, as Amazon's 'claim' counter is showing that it's 82% snapped up as I write this – so if you've been waiting to buy Google's best tablet then, well, tick-tock! If you don't want the stand version, however, then it's cheaper to go to Google's Store direct.

Google Pixel Tablet: was £519 now £419 at Amazon Complete with the dock/stand in the box, the Pixel Tablet acts like a natural home hub to communicate with your smart home, but you can pluck it from its magnetic hold and use it as a handheld tablet when you need. And with this price drop it's now much more affordable – the cheapest it's been!

I find the Pixel Tablet to be one of the best tablets for home use, as the inclusion of that dock means it's easy to setup as a home hub of sorts. Indeed, as I type this, to my right-hand side on my desk I'm staring at the Pixel Tablet telling me that it's currently cold outside. Good job this discount is a little warmer then, eh?

When I reviewed the Pixel Tablet, I did think that it was "quite expensive", but pondered that "for context, the iPad Air (2022) costs more, while Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 products are even pricier again". Considering neither of those products come with a dock included, Google's proposition is actually pretty sweet. It has since launched as a 'lite' version without the dock, if you prefer.

The Pixel Tablet is plenty powerful too – it comes with Google's Tensor processor inside, which is great for casual tasks and more demanding games alike. It runs cool too, so I've never felt overheating issues when using this tablet. Although mine stays in its dock the majority of the time to be honest.

While this is one of the best Amazon Black Friday sales, I've also been tracking the tablet's pricing on third-party site CamelCamelCamel, as verification that it's never been cheaper. Google itself is also offering a whole host of Black Friday deals nice and early too: so check out Google's Best Black Friday deals page to consider what's on offer there.