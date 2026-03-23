Apple's March launch madness missed one thing, but it could still arrive soon – iPad upgrade "on track"

Quick Summary Despite it not arriving earlier this month, a new budget iPad is still on the horizon. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reports it could be just weeks away,

It has already been a busy month for the good folks at Apple. We saw a suite of product launches a few weeks ago, including the new MacBook Neo and the iPhone 17e, which offered more affordable options for those less concerned with top specs.

Some were suggesting that a similar ethos could come to the iPad lineup, with the launch of a new base model device there. That didn't happen – but fresh reports from Mark Gurman suggest it isn't too far away.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says, "Since last year, Apple had been on track to launch a refreshed version of the entry-level iPad in the first half of 2026. The product has long been on the road map for a release in the iOS 26.4 time frame, which runs until May."

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That suggests that we could still see a new version of the entry-level iPad, which would be a welcome boost for cost-conscious Apple lovers. As Gurman also notes, the major expected change is a new A18 chip, replacing the older A16 in the current iPad (11th Generation).

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Notably, that change would enable the support of Apple Intelligence features, which would be marketed as quite the coup for such a budget device. Whether or not that's really adding value will depend on your perception of the software, but it's certainly opening the door to something which cannot currently be used.

It will also offer improved performance and efficiency, which is generally pretty handy for everyday use. With just a few weeks left until May is upon us, we shouldn't have to wait too long for more details.

While it's unlikely to be a ground-breaking release from the brand, it's probably quite a sensible one in terms of keeping its portfolio up to date.

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