OnePlus Watch 3 promises 16-day battery life and a sleek titanium design

Quick Summary OnePlus has announced its latest smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3, set to launch on 18 February in Europe and North America. With a 16-day battery life in power saver mode and a new titanium alloy design, it aims to blend endurance with elegance.

OnePlus is back in the smartwatch game with the OnePlus Watch 3, a premium wearable that keeps things ticking for up to 16 days.

Set to launch in Europe and North America on 18 February, this new model builds on its predecessor’s strengths with a refined design, upgraded battery tech, and a striking titanium finish.

Battery life is the big selling point here, and OnePlus isn’t messing around. The Watch 3 offers up to 120 hours (five days) in smart mode and a hefty 16 days in power saver mode. If you do somehow run low, a quick 10-minute charge provides a full day’s juice. Take that, Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Watch 3 runs on a Dual-Engine Architecture, powered by the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and a new BES2800 MCU Efficiency chipset.

Thanks to improved 6nm FinFET fabrication and the same silicon anode battery tech found in the OnePlus 13, the battery capacity jumps from 500mAh to 631mAh – more power, less drain.

OnePlus has stuck with the classic stainless-steel casing but introduced a titanium alloy bezel with a PVD coating for added durability (and Huawei Watch GT 4-esque look). The 2D Sapphire Crystal display not only boosts brightness but also adds strength and longevity, making it more resistant to scratches and everyday wear.

Available in two colours, Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium, the OnePlus Watch 3 offers a choice between a silver titanium bezel with a green fluor rubber strap or a black titanium bezel with a matching black strap.

OnePlus has promised a deep dive into the Watch 3’s full capabilities during its launch event on 18 February, hosted on the official OnePlus Europe YouTube channel.

While we don’t have all the details yet, expect deeper Wear OS integration, optimised power efficiency, and a smartwatch designed for those who want longevity without sacrificing performance.