Every single Google Pixel Watch 3 colour just got leaked

The Pixel Watch 3 will come with 10 different band designs and multiple colour options, although the larger 45mm model won't get every design.
The Performance Loop band has been delayed till October.
With August's Google event just days away now we've been getting a steady stream of leaks about the Pixel 9 phones, the new Google TV streamer and the 4th generation Nest thermostat. But one product has been less leaky so far: the Pixel Watch 3.
That's now changed, and we now know about every single band and colour option that's coming to the Pixel Watch 3 – as well as the option that isn't coming. The leak, via Android Headlines, says that the good-looking Performance Loop Band isn't going to be available until October 2024. That band is new to the Pixel Watch 3, which perhaps explains the delay: all the other bands are based on the same designs as for the Pixel Watch 2.
Pixel Watch 3 bands: what's coming?
According to the report, there will be ten different band options for the 41mm model including the aforementioned Performance Loop band as well as the Active Band, Active Sport Band, Woven Band, Stretch Band, Metal Mesh Band, Metal Links Band, Metal Slim Band, Two-tone Leather Band and the Crafted Leather Band.
Those are the options for the smaller model. The larger, 45mm Pixel Watch 3 won't have so many to choose from: it won't be getting the Stretch Band, the Metal Mesh band, the Metal Slim band and the two-tone leather band.
Each band will be coming in a choice of colours you'll recognise from the Pixel Watch 2 range, and the Watch itself will be coming in different colours too: matte black with an obsidian band, and polished silver aluminium with a porcelain band. The 45mm model will also come in matte hazel aluminium with a hazel coloured band or a polished silver aluminium case with a rose quartz band.
We're expecting the Pixel Watch 3 price to start at £349 for the 41mm version. There will be wi-fi and LTE versions, and all models are expected to launch at the Made By Google event on 13 August.
