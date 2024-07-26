Pixel Watch 3 closing in on one of Apple Watch's best features

Quick Summary
It looks like Google's Pixel Watch 3 could offer support for more complications within a new watch face.
A leak shows the Pixel Watch 3 with five full complications compared to the current maximum of four.
With the latest run of Samsung Galaxy phones and wearable devices now available to buy, all eyes are turning to Google and what it might announce during its next event. Usually Apple holds its new iPhone launch before the annual Made by Google, with the latter normally in October, but that's not the case this year.
Multiple devices are expected to be announced by Google at its August event, including the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2. The third iteration of the Pixel Watch is also expected, and it looks like it could get a little closer to the Apple Watch in terms of the number of complications possible on particular watch faces.
Within a huge Pixel 9 series leak published by 91Mobiles (picked up by 9to5Google), the Pixel Watch 3 appears to be shown in a 41mm model with a new watch face. Based on the leak, the Pixel Watch 3 will see a watch face that supports five complications – one more than the current maximum for the Google smartwatch.
There is an Adventure watch face on the Pixel Watch 2, which allows for four main complications and four corner complications, but the new watch face in the leak seems to allow for five full size complications.
Apple Watch's Infograph face allows for up to eight complications and sub-dials, so it may still win over the Pixel Watch 3 in terms of how much you can do from a single face, but Pixel Watch is certainly moving in the right direction if this leak is accurate.
The Pixel Watch 3 is rumoured to see a shrunken bezel as one of its improvements over its predecessor, which could be one of the reasons for the extra complication space, and there is also said to be a battery boost too.
Google will reveal all the details of its upcoming Pixel devices at its event on 13 August so its not too long before we find out what the Pixel Watch 3 will offer and what its complication limitations will be.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
