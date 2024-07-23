A new Google streaming device has been revealed, and it's not a Chromecast

Quick Summary A new Google TV Streamer has been revealed in a couple of pictures posted online. It's a conventional set-top-box that will reportedly replace the Chromecast with Google TV.

Google has been linked with a new Chromecast streaming device for some time, but it seems that it's decided to head in another direction instead. In fact, it's returning to an old favourite, if a new report turns out to be accurate.

A new set-top-box has been revealed in leaked images, with a suggestion that the brand is planning to ditch the dongle form factor entirely.

The Google TV Streamer, as it is allegedly called, has been exposed by 9to5Google, which claims to have been sent pictures of the device. They show a slanted box that seems more at home with the aesthetic of a Nest WiFi point.

A redesigned remote is also shown in the images, which retains the circular control dial that's also found on the version with the existing Chromecast with Google TV, but switches the Google Assistant button for a home button.

There are additional buttons too, for volume and a less-specific microphone button for voice control. The YouTube and Netflix buttons remain though.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

A new era for Google TV?

The box is said to continue with Google TV (rather than revert to Android TV, like the Nvidia Shield), but the Chromecast name is said to be gone forever.

Not much else is known about the Google TV Streamer at present – whether it supports 4K HDR or will stick to HD. We suspect it'll be the latter, to directly compete with the Apple TV 4K box that has experienced some huge improvements in recent times.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It'll no doubt feature all the same streaming services as the current Chromecast with Google TV. It'd also be a good idea for Google to strike a deal with Microsoft to incorporate Xbox Cloud Gaming support – as recently added to the more powerful Amazon Fire TV Sticks.

Considering the timing of the leak, we'll no doubt find out much more during the upcoming Made by Google event on 13 August. It promises to be a pretty packed show considering we're expecting four Pixel 9 phones, a new Pixel Watch or two, plus a whole bunch of details on Gemini support across different ranges.