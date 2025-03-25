Samsung's Galaxy phone just dropped to lowest-ever price in 5-star deal
We're back in deal season with Amazon's Spring Deal Days kicking off today, 25 March, and running until the end of March. There are a number of deals already available, from TVs to lawnmowers, all of which we are keeping an eye on through our Amazon Live Blog.
I've been writing about technology for over 12 years, though, and I love searching for the best deals during these periods (no, really). They are often excellent for grabbing a bargain on some of the latest tech – and that includes some of the best smartphones, like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which I consider to be one of the best folding phones around.
Offering a lovely design, great flip-abble screen and premium build quality, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best clamshell foldables available. It's not hugely different from the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but the cameras have been upgraded and the screen is brighter – plus it's cheaper than ever.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the company's most recent flip phone and this £200 price drop matches the lowest we saw during the Black Friday sales. I checked price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel to make sure, so don't worry, it's verified and a decent deal.
There are four colours available, all of which are available with the £200 discount. So you don't need to choose Silver Shadow if Yellow is more your thing.
Don't worry about this model being replaced too quickly after you buy it either – as Samsung's foldables don't usually land until the end of the summer.
The Z Flip is cute, compact and one of my favourite foldables. I love it so much, I use it alongside my iPhone because it has a few neat little tricks – like being able to take a hands-free family photo – that come in real handy.
So if you've had your eye on a flip phone for a while, this deal is a great opportunity to get your hands on one and for a lot less than you'll normally pay for Samsung's option.
Keep an eye on T3.com for further deals. We'll be highlighting the best offers in Tech, Home and Active sectors throughout the Amazon Spring Deal Days period.
