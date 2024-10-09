Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at lowest-ever price – secure a 512GB one with just £87!

As Amazon's October Prime Day sales, otherwise known as Big Deal Days, come to a close – its schedule being Tuesday 8 to Wednesday 9 October this year – there's still many a deal to be had. And T3's award-winning best phone of 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, has also been slashed back to its lowest-ever price (as verified by CamelCamelCamel).

Check out the Galaxy S24 Ultra deal on Amazon

One of the things I'm rather fond of as an Amazon Prime subscriber, however, is the availability of interest-free credit. In the case of this 512GB version of the S24 Ultra, that means you can spread the cost over 12 months for nothing extra overall – meaning you can secure this shiny new handset by putting down a payment mere pennies over £87.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB): was £1,249, now £1,049 at Amazon Save 22%: The last time £200 was cut from the 512GB model was back during the main Prime Day event in July of this year. Its return to the lowest-ever price seems like an Amazon, plus interest-free credit option (at £87.42 for 12 months), means it'll be more within people's grasp – without the need for a network provider contract deal.

Not that I endorse putting everything on interest-free credit, of course, you do need to manage your finances in a balanced way, after all. But if you're seeking a SIM-free phone and want one of the best Android phones on the market then I can certainly vouch for the S24 Ultra as being a sensational handset.

Where this Galaxy S-series flagship differs from its lesser cousins is in offering an integrated stylus, or S Pen as Samsung calls it, which can pop out of the phone's body and be used for writing, drawing, or interacting with the device. It's fun, it's productive – and if it's not for you then simply stow it and use the phone as normal.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra finally flattened the screen for this generation, too, doing away with the more severe curved edges of older designs – and making it altogether more usable, without affecting the design adversely. Indeed, this large-scale 6.8-inch screen looks the part, but the whole device feels it too – the frame is made from titanium, so it's super-tough and has this lovely matte appearance.

There are other phone deals in this Amazon's Prime Deals – the Xiaomi 14 Ultra being a hidden gem for camera phone fans, and some of Google's Pixel handsets dropping in price (the Pixel 8 to a mere £455) – but of the lot, it's the Samsung that's king of the Android handsets in 2024. And at this price, with this much storage, it's a worthy buy.

