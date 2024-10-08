Woah! Google Pixel 8 is a mere £455 in latest Amazon sale – a record-low price

I've been an avid Google Pixel user for a number of years now – that's because the software company has become one of the best Android phone makers in recent years. And the excellent Google Pixel 8, which launched almost exactly a year ago, has suddenly dropped to its lowest-ever price.
That's thanks to the Amazon Prime Day 2 sale – well, Amazon's Big Deal Days, if you're drinking the less-catchy marketing Kool-Aid – which takes place over Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 October this year. It'll see many great deals, including on the best phones, and I think this Pixel 8 deal is among the best I've seen from the sale yet.
The Pixel 8 is Google's smaller flagship from 2023, but it's still packed with great tech: its Tensor G3 processor keeps Android running smoothly, the dual-lens rear camera captures great photos and videos whatever the conditions, and it also has an easy-on-the-eye design that follows the distinct Pixel design language.
Compared to its launch price, the Pixel 8 now has a mega £244 off the list price, dropping to just £455 – which is even lower than the previous low-price deal back in July for Amazon's main Prime Day event. That's for the 128GB model in the Obsidian finish, but there are other options – the 256GB model is also on offer, at £530.
I'm currently using the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is at the upper echelons of Google's most recent releases, having hugely impressed me. The Pixel 8 may be a smaller flagship from the year before, but that doesn't stop it being a brilliant handset. Especially at this low price.
In T3's Google Pixel 8 review we talked about the phone having "more camera tricks than ever before", advanced artificial intelligence features, and admirable performance. It's a particularly good buy if you're invested in all of Google's other apps and services, as it integrates with them seamlessly.
If I was phoneless right now, this would be my recommended buy for a great Android flagship experience for less cash.
