Samsung could soon face a Galaxy Z Flip rival from one of its biggest competitors

Quick Summary There has been a rumour that OnePlus could launch a flip phone in the first half of 2025. The report comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via 9to5Google), but there is no word on design or specs.

Samsung launched its latest folding phones in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 back in July, but as great as they both are, they have some stiff competition.

In the flip phone market, there's strong competition from the likes of Motorola with its Razr 50 Ultra and Oppo with its Find N3 Flip, while the book-style market has devices like the OnePlus Open and Google's Pixel Fold hot on the Galaxy Z Fold's heels.

If a recent report is to be believed, it's possible the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could get some extra heat in 2025 though.

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo (which we picked up through 9to5Google), OnePlus is planning on adding a flip-style foldable to its portfolio. The device is apparently "tentatively" planned for Q2 of 2025, and it's apparently part of its Ace line, which could mean it only gets sold in China.

The original report talks about the handset as a "small-screen flagship", which is where the assumption of a flip phone has come from (they are occasionally referred to as that), but otherwise, there's no definitive evidence to suggest a OnePlus flip phone is on the cards, so we are a little dubious.

The report doesn't mention design or specs, though it would make sense that a OnePlus flip phone takes a couple of leaves out of Oppp's Find N-series' book if this rumour does come to fruition, given the two companies are owned by the same parent company.

For now, a OnePlus flip phone is simply a rumour, though we hope it's a real one, especially given how much we like the OnePlus Open.

While we are on the subject of OnePlus however, the company is expected to launch its OnePlus 13 flagship phone to the global market soon. The company has already announced it in China and it comes with three colour options. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite platform that was announced in October, has a 6.82-inch display with a 4,500 nits peak brightness and there's also a triple rear camera n the back with Hasselblad tuning.