I've covered more than a few tech deals in my time in the industry, but I can honestly say I haven't ever seen one that gets you a free monitor before – let alone a great free monitor. That's just what LG has going right now, though, if you pre-order its latest and greatest UltraGear gaming monitor.

I saw the new UltraGear OLED GX7 at CES and can confirm that it's a real beauty. This 27-inch monitor has a staggering 540Hz at 1440p or an even more ridiculous 720Hz at 1080p, making it a genuine esports contender, even before you consider its gorgeous OLED colours.

Now, though, you can get a free UltraGear G6 into the bargain if you pre-order the new monitor – one worth pertty much £200 on its own, and basically the exact same size.

So, if you're okay with making a £900 commitment, you'll be getting £1100 worth of hardware – and while the main component is a cutting-edge OLED monitor, it's worth zooming in on the freebie you're getting, too.

While it's not OLED, the UltraGear G9 would still be a great gaming monitor for most PC gamers at its price of £200 – with a 200Hz refresh rate meaning your second monitor won't exactly be lagging. Frankly, based on how most people use their second monitors, this is arguably overkill, but LG is clearly aiming this deal at those who want a dual-monitor setup without compromises.

This deal should run until 17 March, according to LG, so don't hang around too long if you're thinking of committing to it – it's the sort of free extra you don't see too often.