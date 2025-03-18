iPhone 17 tipped for a major upgrade in an unexpected area
This would certainly be an interesting upgrade
Quick Summary
The new iPhone 17 range could have an unusual upgrade.
That comes from a respected source, and should be good news for photographers.
The cycle of new iPhone releases is one of the most relentless out there. No sooner has a new model family been unveiled than the rumour mill starts churning once more.
The iPhone 16 range is just barely six months old, but attention is already firmly placed on the upcoming iPhone 17 range. That's expected to launch later this year, and could even include an all-new model in the iPhone 17 Air.
Still, it's not the only surprise addition. According to the latest rumours, all four models in the iPhone 17 collection could come with a 24-megapixel camera on the front. The news comes renowned analyst Jeff Pu (shared by 9to5Mac).
If it proves true, that would be a seismic change for the devices. Each of the current crop makes use of a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front, which means the resolution would be doubled for the next-gen handsets.
The report doesn't delve into any more detail about the new sensor, though it's fair to assume it would be almost entirely used to offer superior resolution. Apple has used higher-resolution sensors on the rear of its handsets to offer a digital crop zoom which retains sufficient detail, but that seems fairly useless on a front-facing camera.
Still, it does make some sense. These days – with the rise of platforms like TikTok – front-facing cameras are more important than ever, with many documenting their lives through the selfie lens. That added resolution should do a lot to sure up the iPhones status as a go-to handset for content creators and influencers.
With around six months to go before we'd expect to see the new range, there's still time for even more rumours and leaks to emerge. Still, based on what we know so far, it's clear that the iPhone 17 range could go down as one of the biggest turning points in Apple history.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This Technics-inspired turntable timepiece puts an icon on your wrist
Technics' most iconic turntable is the inspiration for this rather odd wristwatch
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Matador launches smaller version of best-selling travel pack – and it's perfect for weekend getaways
Prepare for every trip to be effortlessly smooth
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
The iPhone 17 family could look radically different... even from each other
Apple's uniform design language could be a thing of the past
By Sam Cross Published
-
iPhone 17 Air looks like a super sleek Samsung Edge beater in latest leaked renders
The iPhone could look very different if these renders prove true
By Sam Cross Published
-
iPhone 17 Pro design "leaks", but if it looks like this I'll eat 100 hats
There's a new camera module tipped for Apple's next flagship iPhone
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Bizarre iPhone 17 photo leak shows Apple could be heading in a new direction
Alleged early images of the rear casing reveal a very different type of camera... for Apple, at least
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Say goodbye to the Dynamic Island, iPhones could have Face ID set into the display in future
It might not be this year though, so don't get too excited
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
iPhone 17 Slim tipped to be the thinnest iPhone Apple’s ever made
Could make the iPhone 16 look massive
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Some iPhones could get a massive display upgrade next year – fixing one of the biggest gripes users have
This will make a massive difference for cheaper iPhone users
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple iPhone overhaul could see popular model ditched in favour of something different and new
Reports suggest big changes are coming to iPhone 17 lineup
By Rik Henderson Published