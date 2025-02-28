As iPhone 16e goes on sale, some suggest iPhone 17e could come sooner than expected
It looks like this could be a regular occurrence
Quick Summary
New reports suggest that the release schedule for the cheap iPhone could change.
That would see the 'e' models released every year.
After launching earlier this month, today is the day the iPhone 16e will officially go on sale. The device marks a fairly significant moment in Apple's history, as it finally brings its cheap phone into the same family as its core range.
Now, a new report suggests that could become a much more common occurrence. That comes from a team of analysts called CIRP (via 91Mobiles), which offers analysis of Apple's business.
They suggest that, going forward, the 'e' handset will launch every year around February, to offset the core release. It's a similar strategy employed by other brands – the Google Pixel 9a and the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, for example.
It shouldn't really come as any surprise. While Apple's method of releasing the iPhone SE every two years was commendable, it didn't really keep pace with the current market. 18 months in, users are unlikely to view any handset with the same relevance it would have when new.
Given what we've seen from the iPhone 16e, we can also make some anticipations about what the iPhone 17e might include. It seems reasonable, for example, to assume that the device will include some of the key features from the iPhone 17 – similar to how Apple Intelligence was included this time out.
What's more, the analysis goes on to suggest this rebranding may have an unlikely inspiration. The iPhone 5c is one of the most love-it-or-hate-it products in Apple's back catalogue, but CIRP suggest it may have influenced the decision to change tact here.
They state that, "The modest iPhone SE market share in recent years compared to the early market acceptance of iPhone 5c may have motivated the 16e repositioning."
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
We'll have to wait and see just how successful the new model is. Given the early reception and decent value-for-money stance the product takes up, though, I can see it being a winner.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
"James Bond" to appear in new TV show soon, but not on Amazon Prime Video
Pierce Brosnan to star in Guy Ritchie's new show for Paramount+
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) will introduce a new button – here's what it does
Will this button be the key to essential new features on the Nothing Phone (3a)?
By Chris Hall Published
-
The iPhone 17 family could look radically different... even from each other
Apple's uniform design language could be a thing of the past
By Sam Cross Published
-
5 must-know iPhone 16e facts and how it compares to iPhone 16
Apple's newest iPhone is an interesting addition
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This is the most important iPhone 16e spec you probably missed
It's not a headline feature – but it could be a big upgrade
By Sam Cross Published
-
iPhone 16e official – Apple's entry-level iPhone gets a new name and Apple Intelligence
If you were considering an iPhone 16, this could be a more pocket-friendly alternative
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone 17 Pro design "leaks", but if it looks like this I'll eat 100 hats
There's a new camera module tipped for Apple's next flagship iPhone
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple already sells a device thinner than the rumoured iPhone 17 Air
The slimming world of Apple
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
iPhone 17 Pro and entire iPhone 18 series tipped for a very important upgrade
The next iPhone Pro / Pro Max is expected to boost speeds through extra RAM
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
iPhone 17 tipped for upgrade Android owners have enjoyed for years
This is one rumour we can definitely get on board with
By Britta O'Boyle Published