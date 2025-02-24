Google Pixel 9a subtly guest stars in massive Samsung phone leak

Quick Summary As well as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, this weekend's leaks revealed a second phone lurking in one of the videos. The Google Pixel 9a can be seen on a desk, suggesting its launch isn't that far away.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak that happened over the weekend is the gift that just keeps giving. Not only did it give us a glimpse of the forthcoming superthin device, another handset was spotted lurking in one of the shots.

Yep, sitting on a desk in a video titled "Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Samples" is a phone that looks suspiciously like the Google Pixel 9a. And what's more, it's a full release model too.

We know that because it has Google's "G" logo on the rear – previous leaks of dummy units were blank on the back. The design also matches recently-leaked renders that many experts have confirmed are the real deal.

According to 9to5Google, the video (like the other S25 Edge hands-on clip) was soon removed from YouTube, lending even more credibility to its legitimacy. Samsung tends to enforce takedown notices rapidly when genuine leaks emerge, while each of the videos seem to have been accidentally posted (maybe breaking embargoes in the process).

What Google will have to say about one of its own forthcoming phones appearing too is anyone's guess... it won't have been happy through.

In all honesty, you can't get much from its appearance. It's clearly the Obsidian (black) version pictured, and you can see the pill-shaped camera on the rear, along with the flash. That's about it really.

It does "confirm" that the design will be different from the other phones in the Pixel 9 family though. And it must be said that it looks very much like the iPhone 16e, which we've alluded to before. Certainly, you can expect a bit of a battle at the entry-level end of the market once it does officially break cover.

That shouldn't be long now, considering how regularly Pixel 9a leaks are appearing. And with Mobile World Congress due to start this coming weekend, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Google didn't use the opportunity to at least tease the device before a rumoured 26 March announcement.