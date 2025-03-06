Apple's first foldable could come with a shocking price tag, according to expert

Quick Summary New reports suggest Apple's debut foldable phone could be seriously pricey. It may even make the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 look affordable.

While the world of foldable phones has been constantly evolving and gaining new players for years now, there is still one notable name missing. Apple has yet to enter the fray, instead focussing on making the most of its hinge-free iPhone lineup.

It looks like that's going to change, though, as more and more reliable sources drop tidbits about the long-anticipated iPhone Fold. It's a device which has been steeped in folklore among the tech community, as eager fans await Apple's take on the form.

Hopefully those fans have been keeping their spare change in a high-interest savings account, too, as the latest leak suggests it could have an astronomical price tag. That comes from renowned Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggests the price tag could be $2,500 (approx. £1,940 / AU$3,950).

For context, that's $600 (approx. £465 / AU$950) more than one of its biggest rivals – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The difference there is that Samsung has been making these devices for the better part of a decade, which has made the model quite refined.

Still, it could have the edge over the Korean brand. Kuo suggests that the brand are chasing a crease-free design for the display, which has yet to be attained by any other brand. Having used a foldable phone for the past year, though, I can honestly say that the crease isn't as big of an issue as many suggest, so what else can Apple use to tempt us?

Well, a range of premium materials, a slim profile more like the Honor Magic V3 and the Oppo Find N5 and modern, high-density battery tech should all be on the cards. Nothing is set in stone, of course – Kuo suggests that the device isn't to be expected until the latter half of 2027, so anything at this early stage is purely conjecture.

It's also worth noting that that goes against recent reports by Mark Gurman, which suggested that the iPhone Fold would arrive in 2026.