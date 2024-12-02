This GoPro Hero 12 action camera deal is a last-minute Cyber Monday gift we don't deserve

Although there is an enticing Hero 13 Black offer on, I think the best GoPro deal this Cyber Monday is this one. The Hero 12 Black is selling for £289, which is £111 less than the original asking price – a little over a year later of its release!

To help put it in perspective, the Hero 10 Black, which was released two years prior, is selling for £249, only £30 less. The Hero 13 Black, the successor that has more or less the same specs (and interchangeable lens) sells for around £340.

At £289, the Hero 12 Black is probably not only the best GoPro but also one of the best Cyber Monday deals. I would buy one if I didn't already have one. Maybe I get one, anyway, so I can shoot footage in two different angles simultanously...

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £400 now £289 at very.co.uk The GoPro Hero 12 Black delivers 5.3K video at 60fps, 27MP photos, and advanced HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization. Waterproof to 10 meters, it features a front-facing LCD, improved battery life, and wireless audio support. Compact yet powerful, it's perfect for capturing adventures with professional-quality footage in any environment.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black can record 5.3K video at 60fps, the same as its successor, the Hero 13 VBlack. Its 27MP photo capability ensures you can snap breathtaking stills, even in fast-paced environments.

What sets the Hero 12 Black apart is its HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation, offering unrivalled steadiness for even the most dynamic activities. From skiing and mountain biking to diving, this camera ensures professional-quality footage free from shakes or blurs. It’s waterproof up to 10 meters, making it an excellent choice for underwater photography and rugged adventures.

The front-facing LCD allows for effortless vlogging and framing, while improved battery performance means you can capture longer sessions without interruptions. Unique features like wireless audio support allow pairing with Bluetooth microphones for enhanced audio quality, a rarity among action cameras. Additionally, its compatibility with the GoPro Quik app streamlines editing and sharing.

At a £111 discount, it’s an unbeatable deal for creators seeking unparalleled performance and versatility.