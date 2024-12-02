5-star Cyber Monday deal sees GoPro HERO 13 action camera bundle suddenly drop to lowest-ever price

I find it hard to believe that people are still shopping around on Cyber Monday. Sure, the best Cyber Monday deals are commendable, but surely, everyone's all shopped out by now, considering the offers been on for weeks?

Maybe it's just me, who's been looking at sales for well over a month at this point. Anyhow, if you're still looking for action camera deals, cast your eyes on the this Hero 13 Black bundle kit offer that knocks £100 off the already reduced asking price.

For £350, you not only get the latest and greatest GoPro but also a ton of accessories to start shooting straight away, including a memeory card, a floating grip (for safer in-water use), multiple batteries and a carry case.

GOPRO HERO 13 Black 4K Accessories Bundle: was £449.99 now £349.99 at Currys The GoPro HERO 13 Black records in 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second and is waterproof up to 10 meters, making it suitable for underwater adventures. The bundle comes with two Enduro batteries, The Handler floating hand grip, a 64 GB SanDisk microSD card, a mounting buckle, a thumb screw, a USB Type-C cable, and a carrying case, providing a comprehensive setup for various shooting scenarios.

Today's best GoPro HERO13 Black deals $399.99 $339.99 View Deal Deal ends Sun, Dec 15, 2024 Show More Deals

This flagship action camera records stunning 5.3K video at 60fps, ensuring your footage captures every detail in smooth, ultra-high resolution. It offers 4K at 120fps for high-speed action, perfect for creating cinematic slow-motion videos.

The GoPro HERO 13 Black boasts a rugged, waterproof design that can withstand depths of 10 meters, making it ideal for underwater adventures or harsh conditions.

The camera’s 1.76-inch front LCD screen allows easy framing and on-the-go adjustments, while the intuitive rear touch display makes navigation effortless. Enhanced stabilisation with HyperSmooth 6.0 ensures shake-free, professional-quality footage regardless of terrain.

This Cyber Monday bundle is packed with extras, including two Enduro batteries for extended shooting time, The Handler floating grip for secure handling in water, and a 64GB SanDisk microSD card for ample storage. It also comes with mounting accessories and a compact carrying case, offering everything you need for your adventures.