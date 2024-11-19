New GoPro HERO receives first price cut in time for Black Friday

Fans of the best GoPros are having the best time this Black Friday. First, the flagship GoPro HERO 13 Black gets its first Black Friday price drop; now, the brand-spanking news HERO also drops to its lowest-ever price just months after its release. Now is the time to shop for action cameras, people!

The GoPro HERO is a beginner-friendly, rugged camera. It can shoot in 4K up to 30fps and has a long battery life (for such a small camera). Weighing only 86g, the HERO fits in your pocket and hand and can be mounted almost everywhere.

Lowest-ever price GoPro HERO (2024): was £199.99 now £177.99 at Amazon The GoPro HERO is perfect for beginners and casual users seeking an affordable, user-friendly action camera. It delivers solid 4K video, a durable design, and impressive battery life in a compact package. If you want to capture adventures without breaking the bank, the HERO is an excellent choice for everyday recording.

The camera has a 1.76-inch rear touch LCD for intuitive controls and focuses on simplicity. While the HERO doesn’t have in-camera stabilisation, it supports HyperSmooth stabilisation via the GoPro Quik app, ensuring smooth footage once videos are processed.

Standout features include voice command support, allowing hands-free operation for taking photos, recording videos, or turning the camera off.

The built-in 1,255mAh battery offers decent runtime, recording 4K footage for up to 75 minutes, though it’s non-removable. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C, making it easy to transfer files.

The HERO is a steal at full price, let alone now. At £177, it's practically half the price of the Insta360 GO 3S, the competitor brand's small 4K-capable camera.