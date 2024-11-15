GoPro HERO 13 Black gets its first Black Friday price drop – and it’s a steal

If you've been eyeing the GoPro HERO 13 Black, now’s the time to act! Amazon has just dropped the price by 18%, marking the first significant discount since its launch in September, and let me tell you, this is a deal worth jumping on.
I’ve always been a huge fan of the best GoPros, but the HERO 13 Black takes things to another level. Its 5.7K video recording capability is genuinely breathtaking, delivering crisp, lifelike footage that makes your adventures feel cinematic.
The HERO 13 Black has a modular approach, making it the most versatile GoPro to date. It features 5.7K video recording, HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation, and 360° horizon lock; plus, it’s waterproof, rugged, and packed with cutting-edge AI tools!
From skiing and diving to just capturing everyday moments, the quality of the Hero 13 Black is almost unmatched. Add to that the improved HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation, and you’re looking at buttery-smooth footage, no matter how chaotic things get.
What really sets the HERO 13 Black apart, though, is the introduction of different lens mods and AI-assisted tools. Previous GoPros already had interchangeable lenses, but the new camera is built around these to help you unlock your full creative potential.
The AI tools range from automatic scene detection to smart editing suggestions. And let’s not forget its rugged, waterproof design – this camera is built to survive whatever you throw at it.
But here’s the thing: deals like this don’t last long, especially on something as popular as the HERO 13 Black. At 18% off, you’re not just saving money; you’re getting an opportunity to own the best action camera GoPro has ever made at a price that won’t break the bank.
I can confidently say it’s worth every penny, even at full price. With this discount, though, it’s practically a no-brainer. If you’re serious about capturing your adventures or just want to take your content to the next level, this is your chance. Don’t let it slip away!
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
