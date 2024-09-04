GoPro launches affordable Hero action camera with 4K resolution, 100-minute runtime and HyperSmooth stabilisation

In the latest round of exciting tech launches, GoPro has unveiled the Hero, a compact, powerhouse action camera that's small enough to slip into your pocket but mighty enough to capture your wildest adventures in stunning 4K.

The Hero is the best GoPro for anyone who wants to dive into the action without a complicated setup.

Weighing in at just 86 grams, this ultra-lightweight wonder is like the Swiss Army knife of cameras, minus the tweezers and toothpick.

With its intuitive 2-inch LCD touchscreen, one-button control, and rugged, waterproof design (down to 16 feet or 5 meters), this camera is as user-friendly as it gets.

However, don’t let its small size fool you; the Hero packs a serious punch. It shoots ultra-HD 4K video at 30 frames per second, snaps 12MP photos, and even lets you capture silky-smooth slow-motion footage at 2.7K resolution with 60 frames per second.

And for those who live for the ‘Gram (or YouTube), the Hero’s 16:9 aspect ratio is optimised for horizontal video, ensuring your epic moments look just as good on screen as they did in real life.

Worried about shaky footage? The Hero uses the same top-tier HyperSmooth stabilisation as its more advanced sibling, the GoPro Hero 13 Black, which smooths out the bumps, so your footage looks professional.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, with the Quik app, you can easily edit and enhance your shots on the go, grab 8MP stills from your videos, and share them instantly with the world.

The Hero is powered by GoPro’s long-lasting Enduro battery, giving you up to 100 minutes of continuous recording time on a single charge—plenty of juice for your next big adventure.

Priced at a very giftable $199.99, the Hero is available for pre-order now, with shipping starting on 22 September 2024. For more info, visit GoPro.